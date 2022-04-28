CORBIN — Volunteers are invited to enjoy the great outdoors by joining the PRIDE Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park on Saturday, April 30. Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the cleanup will end by noon.
“Volunteering to make our roads look their best is a great way to kick off a weekend of fun events in this area,” said Tammie Nazario, President/CEO of PRIDE, which is one of the cleanup’s organizers. “You can make a big impact before lunch time, and then you can carry with you a feeling of satisfaction from a job well done.”
“The cleanup will be held rain or shine, but we will postpone it if there is lightning in the area,” Nazario added. “Last year, a storm forced us to postpone. If that happens this Saturday, then our make-up day is set for May 21.”
$100 cash prizes will be awarded to the McCreary County community group and Whitley County community group that bring the most volunteers. Plaques will be given to the community group and school group that bring the most volunteers, regardless of county. Also, the Volunteer Cup trophy will be presented to the county that recruits the most volunteers.
Volunteers should register between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at one of three sites:
McCreary County Volunteer Station ― Dollar Store at Highway 90 and Highway 27. Volunteers who register here will clean between this spot and Cumberland Falls.
Cumberland Falls Volunteer Station ― Gift Shop. Volunteers who start here will clean in either McCreary County or Whitley County.
Whitley County Volunteer Station ― The vacant store at Mile Marker 0.4 on Highway 90. Volunteers will clean between this spot and Cumberland Falls.
At registration, volunteers will sign waiver forms and pick up their trash bags, gloves and safety vests.
All volunteers should dress appropriately for working outdoors in the weather that morning. Sturdy shoes are recommended.
The event is a partnership among PRIDE, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, McCreary County Fiscal Court 109 Board, Whitley County Fiscal Court, US Forest Service, McCreary County Tourism, Whitley County Tourist Commission.
The Cumberland Falls Cleanup is part of the PRIDE Spring Cleanup campaign across 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky, which is sponsored by Outdoor Venture Corporation and Fibrotex, USA.
For more information, please call the PRIDE office, toll free, at 888-577-4339. To invite friends to volunteer, look for the “PRIDE Spring Cleanup @ Cumberland Falls” event on Facebook.
