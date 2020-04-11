According to a Facebook post published by the Kentucky State Parks Department Friday afternoon, both the Natural Bridge and Cumberland Falls will be closed to all visitors daily until further notice.
This follows Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement last Thursday, April 2, stating that all of Kentucky’s state parks would remain open, but that the park’s campgrounds would be closed. One week later, Beshear announced that Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, and Kentucky’s Natural Bridge would close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve had to make the tough decision to close Natural Bridge State Resort Park and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park,” announced Beshear. “We have seen crowds gather in a way to where we know we have to take action. And those individual places, we are taken action.”
Following Beshear’s press conference Thursday, the Kentucky’s State Park’s Department posted to its Facebook page that Cumberland Falls and Natural Bridge would remain open on weekends, Monday-Thursday, and would only be closed Friday-Sunday throughout the month of April. However, it posted Friday that both parks would remain closed daily until further notice, aligning with the governor’s comments the day before.
“Starting tomorrow there will be no overnight stays in our state parks. None in the campgrounds and none in the lodges,” Gov. Beshear announced last Thursday. “This is to make sure that we’re all healthy at home. It’s making sure that we’re not creating opportunities for people to create a crowd and we’re not presenting a haven for those coming from other places to potentially bring their contacts.”
Joe Mounce, the Park Manager at Cumberland Falls State Park, says that the park hadn’t seen a decline in attendance before Beshear’s original announcement last Thursday.
“Our campground stays so busy this time of year anyway, it was kind of normal operating for us,” explained Mounce. “When it’s 70 degrees out, there is every year. You know, it’s that time of year.”
Mounce says that Cumberlands Falls’ campsites are small when compared to other state parks around the commonwealth, with just 50 campsites.
Williamsburg’s water park and campsite is smaller, hosting around 25 campsites, says Park Manager Diane Bruers.
The campsites located at Williamsburg’s waterpark are still open. However, Bruers says the park’s campsites don’t normally see many visitors during this time of year.
“We don’t actually close it all winter, but they mostly come for the waterpark,” she explained. “When the waterpark isn’t open, we have a very limited number of people camping. It’s mostly just people that’s driving through, or people coming here for different things going on at the college. If they’ve got a kid in college, they’ll camp over there, things like that.”
Bruers said that if the pandemic were to carry over into the park’s busier season, then the park could see an effect on its camping. However, the pandemic has affected the park in other ways, as Bruers says, plans concerning the waterpark’s tradition of opening on Memorial Day has been put on hold.
Bruers told the Times-Tribune that the park’s staff did plan to place a sign stating that campers from out of state are only permitted to camp at the campground for one night.
Similarly, London’s Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park has announced that it too will keep its campsites open.
According to an announcement posted to its Facebook page, Levi Jackson Park’s campgrounds will stay open at this time to Kentucky residents only.
“All out of state reservations for the month of April have been canceled and those customers have been notified. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as applicable,” the announcement read.
The once state park did post that it was hopeful to be able to reopen to all customers by May 1.
On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky’s state parks would begin allowing first responders and front-line health care workers to quarantine in cabins at state parks in five locations across the commonwealth, which would allow them to quarantine away from their families and other loved ones if necessary.
“It’s a good use of those state parks and we’re excited to do it,” the Governor said Monday.
The governor reiterated this point during this Thursday’s press conference when he announced the closing of Cumberland Falls.
“The only people right now that are staying overnight at our state parks are healthcare workers, our first-responders that need a place to self-quarantine, or want to be there so that they’re not potentially brining something home to their family,” he explained.
Mounce confirmed Monday that Cumberland Falls had been contacted by the state, but that not much information was given at that time.
“Yeah, at this time they’ve just told us there’s more information to come. I don’t really have any hard details on that,” he explained.
Bruers said she had not heard of any plans from the state or the city on alternative uses for Williamsburg’s campsites.
