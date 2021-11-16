tt

The City of Corbin posted a public service announcement last week saying an automated service has been calling customers concerning non-payment of bills. CUC does not contract with any type of service for payments. Do not release any personal information. If you receive a phone call concerning non-payments of your utilities, please contact City Utilities Commission at 606-528-4026 for verification."

