BEATTYVILLE, KY ― If you like to cruise and to help others, then make plans to join the Cruise For A Cause on June 12, which will start at the Corbin Arena at 10 a.m.
All vehicles are invited to join the cruise from Corbin to Beattyville’s Main Street Town Square for live music and a raffle. Trophies will be awarded by class. The cruise will return to the Corbin Arena, 500 Arena Drive in Corbin.
The event is free, but donations will be collected to assist with flood relief in Beattyville. The entire city was submerged by at least six feet of water when the North Fork of the Kentucky River overflowed during flooding rains in late February. Businesses and residents still are recovering from the devastating floods.
Cruise For A Cause is sponsored by Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, Beattyville/Lee County Tourism and Downtown Beattyville Alliance, as well as the nonprofit organizations The Kentucky Wildlands, Dragon Slayer Hwy 160 and Backroads of Appalachia.
“Images and stories from the flooding were horrific, and so many people were moved to help our fellow Kentuckians, which led to this Cruise For A Cause,” said Tammie Nazario, director of The Kentucky Wildlands.
“In our region, we take care of each other. We also enjoy cruising in our cars, Jeeps and motorcycles, so this event is a great fit,” she said.
“If you can’t join the cruise, but you want to help with flood relief, please mail your check to the attention of Teresa Mayes in Beattyville City Hall at PO Box 307, Beattyville, KY 41311,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.