Dozens gathered in front of the Knox County Court House in downtown Barbourville Saturday in solidarity with the Prayer March happening in the nation's capital this past weekend. Knox County residents joined together to sing hymns, fellowship, and pray for the country, local communities, first responders, and others. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Crowd gathers at courthouse in solidarity with Prayer March
