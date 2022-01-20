The City of Corbin has continued to add creativity to its downtown area most recently through a joint project between Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen and Marty Jordan from the company Written In Stone. The recently completed project had Jordan create engraved Corbin-related logos or depictions on 2x2 foot squares of smooth stone that were placed at curb cutouts in front of crosswalks throughout downtown. Images depicted on the stones include a steam engine, Colonel Sanders tie, a Corbin Redhound, the city’s seal and more. In total, Jordan created eight pieces of artwork for Corbin’s downtown crosswalks. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

