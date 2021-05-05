CrossFit 606 celebrated moving into a new building on Saturday. Guests and members got together to workout Saturday morning and check out the new facility. The gym is now located at 4415 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin. | Photos by Erin Cox
CrossFit 606 moves locations
Harold Dennis Jackson, age 66, departed this life on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born November 1, 1954, in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Harold Thomas Jackson and Jewell Ellison Jackson. He was a member of the New River Baptist Church. He is survived b…
