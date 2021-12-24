CORBIN — The Corbin Area Technology Center Criminal Justice classes donated holiday food baskets to area law enforcement officials as part of their 7th annual Operation Joy. The 67 holiday baskets were donated to local and state law enforcement officers to distribute to needy families in the community in the Tri-County area — Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties.
“The program teaches our criminal justice students that law enforcement plays many different roles in the community,” Criminal Justice Instructor Joshua Cox said. “Of course, the main purpose of the project is to give back to the community during the upcoming Christmas holiday season. It teaches the students the core values of helping those who are less fortunate.”
The class put together food baskets for families less fortunate for this season of giving.
The criminal justice students met with numerous area law enforcement officers at the Corbin Area Technology Center on the morning of December 15 and helped to load the baskets into the cruisers. Many baskets were complete with a turkey, stuffing, vegetables, sacks of potatoes and milk.
The criminal justices classes consists of students from Corbin, Williamsburg, and Whitley County high schools. The Corbin Area Technology Center would like to thank students, staff, and community members for their donations as well as generous donations from area businesses including: Grace Health, Pepsi, Owens, and University of the Cumberlands.
Students start putting these boxes together after Halloween with donations from the students and staff and local businesses. Tackett Wilson, former criminal justice instructor at Corbin Area Technology School, and currently Corbin’s athletic director also assisted.
The following agencies participated in distributing the holiday baskets to area deserving families: Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Department, Corbin City Police, Williamsburg City Police, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Kentucky State Police Post 11, KSP/KVE Commercial Enforcement Division east, Constable Ronnie “Bubba” Bowling, and Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling Jr. (serving Whitley and McCreary County) .
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that it was a privilege for his office to deliver the holiday food baskets to area families in Laurel County. Special thanks to East Bernstadt Family Resource Center for their assistance in identifying deserving families.
"We are blessed to have such caring persons in our area," he said. "At many of the residences, there were tears of joy as the baskets were delivered by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. A special thanks to Joshua Cox, instructor at Corbin Area Technology Center and a former trooper, for coordinating this special event and Tackett Wilson."
