Crawford retiring as Corbin High School principal

CORBIN—After nearly 30 years in the Corbin Independent school system, John Crawford is retiring as principal of Corbin High School.
“It’s been an honor,” Crawford said of his time serving as principal at Corbin High School. “I’ve been blessed. I was in the right place at the right time to be able to sit in this seat. It has been an honor to serve here and hopefully I’ve had a positive impact here on a few students and on a few teachers and if so, then that’ll make me happy.”
Crawford, who has degrees from Union College and Transylvania University, began teaching at 35 years old and has been at Corbin High School for 28 years. Crawford taught history, political science and law and justice for 18 years before becoming an administrator at the school.
Crawford was assistant principal for two and a half years before becoming head principal, where he’s remained for the last seven and a half years.
Crawford, who graduated from Corbin High School in 1976, said that being principal of the school he, his parents and his children have all graduated from has meant a lot to him.
“I always felt that our district and our high school in particular really meant a lot to our community,” Crawford said. “It was good to see our kids succeed. I’ve always taken great pride in seeing our kids receive academic scholarships, see our kids do well in choir, band, JROTC, our drama department is superior, seeing our kids get industrial certifications and again, just like all the scholarships they get. Like this year, they got 4.5 million dollars of scholarships to go to different colleges, tech schools, the military—that’s what I’ve always enjoyed. I’ve enjoyed seeing our kids progress and see our teachers get better and seeing our teachers have successful kids and that’s what I’ve enjoyed.”
After nearly 30 years in the school system, Crawford said he has chosen to retire now because he believes it’s time for a change.
“I just want to try some new things,” he said. “I want to travel some with my wife, I’ve got a new grandson here that my wife and I are taking care of some—he’s 14 months old. I just feel like it’s time. Do I have some trepidations? Of course. I worry about being a little bored and there’s no doubt I’m going to miss it because I’m going to miss the relationships with teachers, my fellow administrators, I’m going to miss being around the kids.
“It was a real family here and I know that may sound like a cliché but it’s true because of people pulling for each other and working for each other and caring for each other, I think that’s led to our success here. I think Corbin High School will have continued success.”
Crawford and other retirees will be celebrated during next month's Corbin Board of Education meeting.
