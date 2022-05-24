CORBIN — The Corbin Police Department lost a very special member of the department last week.
On Wednesday, the Corbin Police Department took to Facebook to announce the passing of 12-year-old K9 Luka.
According to their post, Luka had recently suffered some health issues before his passing. Several community members also took to Facebook last week to share their condolences to those in the department.
“He will be missed,” said Corbin Police Department Major Coy Wilson. “He was a really good dog and was an excellent drug dog, great patrol dog.”
Luka began serving on the department in 2011 after going through the K9 training academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. He served for 11 years as a Corbin Police Department certified patrol and narcotics detection K9, from 2011 until 2022.
Wilson was Luka’s first handler and served as his handler from 2011 until around 2017 when Corporal Lonnie Sawyers took over as Luka’s handler following Wilson’s promotion to detective.
Patrolman Estes Rhodes was Luka’s final handler. As his final handler, Rhodes was given Luka’s ashes to keep.
Wilson said that the Corbin Police Department has one other K9 serving on the department currently and will be looking for another one to replace Luka in the near future, though he admits it will be a tough position to fill.
“He’ll definitely be missed, it’s hard to replace a K9 like that,” he said.
