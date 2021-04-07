It was a year ago, during the first week of April, that the shelves of many Kentucky grocery stores laid bare as the start of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns caused panic and issues with the nation’s supply chain.
“COVID changed everything. It’s continuing to change everything. It was as close to a pause button that we’re going to see in our lifetime, where the world just kind of shut down for hopefully just a year,” Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, told the Knox County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Quarles explained that the disruption in the supply chain that affected Kentuckians actually stemmed from mid-west meat processing plants having to shutdown due to outbreaks of the virus. He said that as a result, the state invested money from tobacco settlements and reinvested it into meat processors here in the commonwealth.
Quarles said he believes that it does both the agriculture industry and local economies well when animals can be bred, fed, and processed in the same area.
“Last time I checked, Kentucky liked to vote with their tastebuds,” he added. “They’re willing to pay that extra cent or two if they know it’s supporting a Kentucky farmer.”
As a result of the investment into Kentucky-owned food processors, Quarles said Kentuckians are now able to buy Kentucky Proud endorsed ground beef, lamb, and other meats at grocery chains like Kroger.
“We’re trying to make it a bigger presence in our grocery stores,” Quarles said on Kentucky Proud products. “And so, as the world shutdown last year, we used this as a silver-lining opportunity for Kentucky agriculture to try reinvent ourselves.”
Back when the pandemic first hit the bluegrass state, Quarles said Kentucky farmers were given an exemption to continue working.
“Because feeding ourselves is an essential and necessary function in society,” noted Quarles, later adding that as a result of farmers being able to farm, Kentucky’s famers markets thrived last year despite the pandemic.
“We’re hoping that this strong emphasis on buying local is not a fad that just lasted in 2020. We want it to become something permanent,” he said.
One issue raised by Quarles during Thursday’s chamber meeting that transcended the pandemic was Kentucky’s hunger issue. He said Kentucky has an abundance of food and that there was no excuse that pre-COVID, one in seven Kentuckians were food insecure, and one in five K-12 school students were food insecure. The pandemic made those numbers worse, with one in five Kentucky adults being food insecure and one in four Kentucky students being food insecure.
Quarles stated that food banks across Kentucky had seen a 30 percent increase in the number of folks utilizing their services and that it was the first time many of those folks had done so.
As a result, the state quickly worked on getting a waiver allowing Kentucky’s public schools to serve hot meals and lunches to children in their communities.
“We acted quickly to get donations, as many Kentuckians lost their jobs,” said Quarles, later adding, “Farm Bureau donated a half million dollars. We’ve had 10,000 pounds of country sausage go through our food banks, 5,000 pounds of Kentucky Proud cheese, 96,000 hamburgers.”
Quarles’ department is attempting to assist both Kentucky’s food banks and it’s farmers by connecting the two together through the Kentucky Hunger Initiative. Quarles called the initiative a win-win-win situation.
The first “win” is that it connection Kentucky’s farmers to Kentucky’s food banks and provides an additional market to those farmers. Another “win” is that the initiative sees locally-grown Kentucky Proud food to be served to those in need.
“If you talk to someone that’s been at a food bank, they always want something fresh and nutritious over something out of a box or a can. Why not give them the dignity and the same quality of food that you and I probably enjoy every single day,” asked Quarles.
The final “win” of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative is the possibility that once those individuals receiving aid from food banks get back on their feet or are reemployed, they may become loyal Kentucky Proud customers in the future.
“We’re doing our best, but there’s always a greater need,” said Quarles. “Unfortunately our state has been hit harder than others, but we’re going to make sure that we have a full dedication towards connecting agriculture and our food pantries.”
