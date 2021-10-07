COVID cases declining; Whitley, Laurel report multiple deaths

TRI-COUNTY — The Tri-County is seeing COVID cases decline this week, but Whitley County reported three new deaths on Tuesday and Laurel County added six deaths to their total in its weekly report.
Whitley County had an incidence rate of 103.6 on Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Department of Health, putting it as the fifth highest county in the state.
Knox County was reporting 71.1 and Laurel County was at 40.9.
Incidence rates are the average daily new cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
Kentucky's overall rate was 46.73 on Wednesday.
The Whitley County Health Department reported 32 new cases on Wednesday, 10 of those being kids. The health department reported 38.5% of the county is fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday the health department reported 30 new cases, with seven of those being kids. It also reported three deaths in unvaccinated adults between ages 55-70.
The Laurel County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 related deaths in its weekly report on Tuesday.
The report, which was delayed a day due to the Facebook outage on Monday, confirmed the six deaths although the deaths had occurred over several weeks. The health department waited to include the deaths in the weekly report until the state review panel had confirmed the cause of death as COVID. The county now has 110 total deaths due to COVID.
“We continue to have a large number of additional deaths that are pending confirmation. The pending deaths will be reviewed by the state COVID-19 death review panel,” the Laurel County Health Department said in its weekly report.
The health department said that for the week of Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, there were 224 new cases, with 11 of those hospitalized.
As of Tuesday’s report, 22 of all of Laurel County’s positive COVID cases were hospitalized.
“Please note that current hospitalizations are more difficult to track at this time. Many cases are in and out of the hospital before we are notified due to the hospitals being very overwhelmed with large influxes of COVID-19 patients,” the health department said in its report.
There were 179 of the 224 new cases that were unvaccinated.
Knox County Health Department reported 27 new cases on Wednesday, five of those in children; 36 new cases on Tuesday, six of those in children; and 14 new cases on Monday, four of those in children. Four were hospitalized as of Wednesday's report.
