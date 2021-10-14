COVID cases declining; Whitley County remains at third highest incidence rate in Ky.

CORBIN — Whitley County remains one of the top counties in the state for COVID-19 incidence rates, but the Tri-County and state are seeing cases decline.
As of Wednesday's report by the Kentucky Department of Health, Whitley County leads the Tri-County with a 77.6 incidence rate. It ranks third in the state for incidence rate. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population over the previous seven days.
Laurel County had a 25.4 incidence rate while Knox County had a 38.1 rate on Wednesday. The state overall rate was 37.53.
According to Kentucky Today, for the first time during the month of October, the daily number of new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky was significantly below 1,000 on Monday as the number of deaths continues to decline.
There were 722 new cases reported to state public health officials on Monday, with a total of 714,904 since the start of the pandemic. Last Monday, the number was 1,239.
Tuesday there were 2,358 new cases reported and Wednesday saw 2,380.
The Whitley County Health Department reported on Wednesday 12 new cases, with six of those being kids; and on Tuesday it reported 27 new cases, including four kids. It also reported the vaccination rate at 39.2% which has risen from 36.8% three weeks ago.
The Knox County Health Department reported 14 new cases, with three being children on Wednesday; and 12 new cases on Tuesday, with two being children.
The Laurel County Health Department did report one death, to bring the county's total to 111. The death was reported in the health department's weekly COVID update on Monday. The death total ranks Laurel County 18th highest county for total deaths related to COVID.
For the week of October 2-8, the Laurel County Health Department said there were 166 new cases, five of which were hospitalized at the time of reporting. 132 of the new cases were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals and 34 of these cases were breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals.
The health department said it continues to have a large number of additional deaths that are pending confirmation by the state COVID-19 death review panel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.