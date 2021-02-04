The death toll from COVID-19 related deaths continues to rise in Laurel County, with the 33rd death being reported on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The post on the Laurel County Health Department's Facebook page stated the victim is a 79-year-old female.
There were 33 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday as well - with those being comprised of 18 males and 15 females. Five of the new cases are hospitalized, bringing the county's total of hospitalizations from COVID to 83. That also brings the county's total of cases to 5,531.
Tuesday's news on the deadly virus was somewhat better, with 31 new cases reported, with none of those requiring hospitalization. There were 15 males and 16 females testing positive on that day.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday brought 124 new cases, with one requiring in-patient medical treatment. Saturday logged in 60 cases, Sunday was 23 and Monday, 41.
The first case of COVID-19 within the county was diagnosed on March 24. According to the health department's post, as of Jan. 30, there have been 37,686 tests performed thus far.
