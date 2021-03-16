COVID-19 numbers keep Laurel, Knox in red zone; Whitley has been steady in orange zone for 10 days

TRI-COUNTY — Laurel and Knox Counties are two of eight counties throughout Kentucky still in the red zone, the highest incidence rate for COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.
Whitley County has been in the orange zone, one step down from the red zone, since March 5. Laurel County was in the orange zone for a few days earlier this month, but has remained in the red zone since March 9. Knox County has remained red throughout the month.
On Monday Whitley County had an incidence rate of 20.1, Laurel County had a rate of 28.7 and Knox County had a rate of 34.9.
The red zone is defined by 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
An orange zone means the incidence rate is between 10 and 25, yellow is between 1 and 10, and green is less than 1.
Whitley County Health Department reported in its daily report 8 new cases on Monday, bringing the county's active cases to 53. The county has seen 3,450 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. One of the active cases is hospitalized. The county has had a total of 32 deaths related to the virus.
Laurel County Health Department in its weekly report on Monday reported 168 new COVID-19 cases from March 8 through Sunday, March 14. The lowest number of cases was 11 on Saturday and the highest was 40 reported on Thursday. Twenty-four cases are currently hospitalized.
The weekly report also confirmed four deaths as related to the virus, bringing the county's death total to 49.
Laurel County has seen 6,464 total positive cases throughout the pandemic.
Knox County Health Department reported 19 new positive cases on Monday, bringing the county's active cases to 92. The county has seen 3,303 total cases throughout the pandemic.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 99.7% of all first vaccine doses sent to Kentucky have been administered after another record-setting week. Over the past week, more than 142,000 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We believe that we are going to hit the president’s goal that every adult in Kentucky and across America who wants their shot of hope will be able to get it by the end of May,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve had nine straight weeks of declining cases and if we continue to see this trend, we can relax some of the restrictions even more. But we need to be careful and make sure we bring everybody to the finish line.”
Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also recognized the milestone of 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated during a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday.
Gov. Beshear announced licensed child care facilities are returning to traditional classroom group sizes. By Kentucky statute, the group sizes range from 10 for infants, with a staff-to-child ratio of one to five, to 30 children for kids ages 7 and older and a staff-to-child ratio of one to 25.
“A bright day in Kentucky just got brighter,” the Governor said. “The care that has been taken to protect Kentucky’s children and hard-working child care staff will continue even as group sizes increase.”
Children and adults will be screened for fever and contagious symptoms when they enter child care facilities. Personal protective equipment will be provided and worn, and proper sanitization and infection-control measures will be required.
Social distancing requirements will continue to be observed and facility visits will be limited. The same staff members are being asked to work with the same children each day, reducing potential exposure.
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 396
New deaths: 23
Positivity rate: 3.99%
Total deaths: 5,005
Currently hospitalized: 464
Currently in ICU: 114
Currently on ventilator: 67
