TRI-COUNTY -- The Tri-County continues to see COVID-19 cases increase as restrictions have lessened and testing has increased in the area.
Three new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, one on Thursday and five on Friday now brings Laurel County's total cases to 60.
Wednesday's cases involve a 27-year-old male, a 54-year-old male and an 80-year-old female, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department. One of those cases was reported to another county so the additional case on Thursday kept the total at 55.
Thursday's new case was a 68-year-old female and the demographic information was not available for the five new cases at press time Friday.
The spike in cases over the past week leaves Laurel County with 36 active cases, as of Friday -- which is more than the total cases the county experienced during the months of March, April and May. There were no active cases when June began, but the numbers have increased steadily throughout the month, for a total of 39 new cases this month alone.
Three of the 36 active cases are hospitalized while 33 are recovering at home.
Whitley County Health Department is now reporting that the county has 18 COVID-19 cases. Three new cases were reported Wednesday. One new case had been reported on June 13, 11, 9, and 8 after not having any new cases since May 17.
Six of the new cases are in isolation, two are hospitalized and four are at home. Of the total cases, 12 have been female and six male.
Knox County Health Department reported a new case on Thursday and Friday bringing the county's total to 14.
A new case was also reported on June 13 and 11. Before those cases, no new case had been reported since May 30. The four new cases remain active.
"While many community members are returning to work and getting out more, we cannot emphasize the importance of practicing ALL preventive measures," Rebecca Rains, the director of the Knox County Health Department, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.