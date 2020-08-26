LAUREL COUNTY - A Corbin man facing charges of rape and sexual abuse towards a minor failed to show up in court last Thursday.
Danny Ray Collinger, 33, of Robert E. Cox Road was scheduled to appear in Laurel County Court for a status hearing.
Collinger is currently facing a 13-count indictment which charges him with one count of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, incest, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse on a victim under the age of 12, four counts of third-degree unlawful transactions with a minor, and four counts of second-degree wanton endangerment.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Collinger was arrested during the evening hours of March 8, 2019 by Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards and Deputy Allen Turner.
In March of last year, the Sheriff’s Office said the arrest occurred following an investigation regarding a female juvenile sexual assault complaint. Through their investigation, detectives and deputies learned Collinger had provided alcoholic beverages to six juveniles on three separate occasions. The Sheriff’s Office’s statement goes on to to say Collinger admitted to sexual contact with a female juvenile.
Just over a week later, the Sheriff’s Office released a new statement wherein they announced additional charges brought against Collinger following further investigation by deputies and detectives.
“The additional charges were the result of a continuing investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff’s office where it was determined that allegedly this individual had sexual intercourse with a female juvenile victim on multiple occasions in multiple locations,” read the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s statement on March 18 of last year.
Collinger was originally being held in the Laurel County Detention Center before posting bail last summer.
Because Collinger was absent from court Thursday, the Commonwealth asked that the court continue Collinger’s bench warrant already set in place and place him on the administrative docket.
Judge Michael Caperton agreed with the Commonwealth’s request and ordered that Collinger’s bench warrant remain.
The same occurred for Carl Edward Meade, who was also due in court for a status hearing Thursday.
Meade currently faces eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse, after being indicted in February.
The indictment lists the first incident occurring in August 2016 in which the victim was subjected to "sexual contact through forcible compulsion."
David Jason Brown and Darrell Wayne Morgan were also placed on the administrative docket and had their bench warrants continued, after both failed to show up to court Thursday as well.
Brown faces one charge of first-degree rape. Morgan faces one count of first-degree sexual abuse. The two cases are unrelated.
