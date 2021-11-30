KNOX COUNTY — An Artemus couple arrested in October on charges of criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor were indicted by a Knox County grand jury on Monday.
On October 10, around 10 p.m., Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones received a complaint of a 6-year-old child being treated for injuries at Barbourville ARH.
According to the arrest citation, Deputy Jones learned that the child had been beaten by the mother, Casey Marie Davis, and her boyfriend, Marshall Lee Carroll, after the child had urinated on the floor. The arrest citation went on to say that the child was seen to have severe bruising on her rear end.
Child Protective Services was notified and responded to the hospital.
Davis, age 24, was located and arrested at her residence on Coal Port Road, while Carroll, age 34, was arrested after he was found hiding under the floor of the residence on Coal Port Road later that night.
Both were charged with first-degree criminal abuse and were jailed in the Knox County Detention Center where they remain. Both Davis and Marshall are being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
-Charles Drew West, 55, of Barbourville: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and hydrocodone) in the first degree, first offense; wanton endangerment in the first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense; assault in the fourth degree; disorderly conduct in the second degree, trafficking in a legend drug (gabapentin), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Melissa Smith Mills, 56, of Barbourville: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and hydrocodone) in the first degree, first offense; wanton endangerment in the first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance (Xanax) in the third degree, second offense; assault in the fourth degree; disorderly conduct in the second degree; trafficking in a legend drug (gabapentin), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Trevor Scott Johnson, 29, of Corbin: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Keith Aaron Davis, 48, of Corbin: Strangulation, first degree; unlawful imprisonment in the first degree; assault in the second degree; fleeing or evading the police in the second degree; resisting arrest; persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Michael Walter Mierzwinski, 42, of London: Possession of stolen mail; persistent felony offender in the first degree.
-Robert Edward Roark, 55, of Tazewell, Tennessee: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Michael Lawson Jr., 31, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of less than $1,000; possession of marijuana.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
