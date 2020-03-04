WHITLEY COUNTY — “We want to ensure we are the best price,” said Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr.
During a special called meeting, the Whitley County Fiscal Court passed a resolution allowing the county to beat any advertised price offered from any garbage service competitor by $1 per month.
The county began offering garbage service when the need to do so came about back in December. White said it’s his duty to see that the county’s citizens have reliable and good garbage service, and he intends to do that at the best price.
While this service wasn’t designed for the court to make money on, Judge White does think the county will be able to show some revenue from the garbage collection.
The plan is to try to grow and expand the business to make sure citizens are taken care of. Currently a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday route covering 92 East and the side roads is in progress.
The county will be adding one or two employees and White is hopeful this will create an opportunity for a local person to get a decent job.
Since the decision to offer garbage collection, the county had been pricing trucks for a few months. Adding the service, Whitley County joins many others in the state with a county garbage service.
“It’s not something that’s new or done elsewhere," said White. “We received a lot of complaints about inadequate service or no service at all.”
It’s hard to clean up the county without garbage service.
“We are having very limited garbage service now,” said White during the December meeting of the fiscal court. “We have very few companies that are serving our county.”
Residents were complaining that they could not get garbage service on their roads. White said the county had spoke with several elderly individuals who are having to drag their garbage cans over a mile down the road to receive service. White said that’s unacceptable.
In previous years, Whitley County has had multiple garbage service companies, all very competitive with one another, however the county was receiving a lot of complaints from citizens regarding garbage service.
The county service has been in operation for several months now and is going well. The automated truck is performing well and White said the county is not at capacity to what the service can handle.
