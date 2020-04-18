Wednesday was the last day of 2020's General Assembly session. Now, lawmakers are reflecting on a legislative year full of triumphs, hardships, and unprecedented twists and turns.
On every even-numbered year, like that of 2020, Kentucky's constitution requires the legislators to produce a budget for the commonwealth. In March, everything appeared to be on track as the House sent its version of the budget to the state's Senate.
However, things took a turn as measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 began to impact almost all aspects of everyday life.
82nd District Representative Regina Huff explained that she had been proud of the budget sent by the House because she felt that it gave value to all the issues that are important to Kentuckians.
But, as the state faced the new pandemic, much of that budget had to be revised by the Senate to address the immediate needs that arose from the people.
"I'm not faulting them (the senate) but it went from almost riches to rags," Rep. Huff said.
With limited time left in their 60-day working window, the general assembly had to work as efficiently as possible to pass a budget, but social distancing made the process difficult.
While the Senate was able to safely social distance within their chambers, the House was forced to vote remotely from their Frankfort offices. They had to send in pictures of their votes to the capital and then all of the votes had to be received before they were formally read aloud. This was very time consuming, so legislators were forced to prioritize and adapt.
Many smaller bills had to be combined into larger ones. Huff said that there were even bills that contained her ideas that won't even include her name on them when it's all said and done.
"As long as it gets accomplished, I don't care," she said.
21st District Senator Albert Robinson was another legislator who made adjustments to ensure that some of his priorities were taken care of. Robinson recently established a vocational tech school in Estill County and he was only able to put in enough funding to run it for a year.
Though many legislators didn't see ideal items passed this year, Sen. Robinson believed that it was crucial that the general assembly band together and get legislation passed during those last days of their session.
He said that, while the general assembly is there, they have the power to override any vetoes put forth by the governor. Once the general assembly is out of session, Gov. Andy Beshear has more veto power and ultimate say within a 10-day window.
"The governor wanted to go ahead and pass the budget and let us leave and of course the rest of the story is that that would give him more power," said Sen. Robinson.
Instead of quickly passing the budget like that, the general assembly decided to pass a budget that covered one year instead of two.
"We took as much as we felt that we could possibly take and placed it within that year hoping that we'll have a better understanding next year," Rep. Huff said.
Huff believes that their budget and the legislation that they produced addressed Kentucky's needs and provided a sense of relief and direction during these difficult times.
"We felt like we had a responsibility to the commonwealth and were duly constituted to do this business," she explained.
Huff told of the bipartisan efforts she witnessed across the general assembly on everything from legislation to overriding vetoes.
"We had this situation and it mattered to every one of us, regardless of whether a D or R is beside our name," she said.
Huff is looking to the future and realizes that next year's 30-day session will be strenuous because of the reopening of the budget. However, she hopes to see some of the items that were placed on the back burner show up again during the 2021 session.
Sen. Robinson isn't so optimistic about next year's proceedings.
"It all depends on what happens on the virus, it's in charge now, it's in control and we don't know what the future holds," he said.
Sen. Robinson believes that "irreparable damage" is occurring as a result of this pandemic and that next year's budget will reflect that.
"We're going to have to really raise taxes or really cut back on something. There's no surplus of money," he explained.
It may still be a while before the commonwealth will have a better understanding of the consequences that result from this pandemic and there's certainly a good chunk of time before its legislators meet again.
In the meantime, Rep. Huff hopes that the state comes back with a "renewal, rejuvenation, and love for the liberties we've had all along."
