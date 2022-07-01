CORBIN — The newly established Historic Preservation Board met for the first time at the old railroad depot in Corbin on Monday.
The new ordinance for the board passed on April 18. John Babb is the Chair of the board, along with other members Diane Mitchell, Bob Terrell Jr., Steven Moore, and Maggy Monhollen as the acting secretary and treasurer.
The first meeting was to establish the goals and objectives of the board. The main purpose of the historic board is to help the preservation, protection, and use of historic buildings and sites having a historic architectural and cultural value of the city of Corbin.
The board would like to encourage historic homeowners to renovate their homes and for owners of commercial properties to get viable businesses back into the buildings. From a tourism standpoint, people flock to businesses inside of old buildings like jewelry stores or restaurants.
“This group (the historic board) would like to be the liaison to help others who own these historic buildings to get the grants they need,” said Monhollen.
“It’s important that we convey our local history, state history, and the history of our county for generations moving forward so they can see the importance of where we need to go. We want to save what we can,” said Mitchell.
The board already has a list of buildings and sites that are on the National Historic Register such as the Carnegie Library, the Corbin bank building, the Engineer Street building, and First Christian Church, according to Mitchell. The old railroad depot is also on that list as well.
They are currently in the process of researching how to get other buildings registered, such as the former Times-Tribune building and private residences. By getting other historic buildings on the National Historic Register, it would give the needed grants to restore the buildings to their original glory, although there would be strict guidelines.
The board plans to meet again next month, when they plan to make a very specific list of buildings to focus on moving forward.
