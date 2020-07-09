Corbin's first ever Rod Run starts Friday

CORBIN - The city of Corbin will host its first ever Rod Run event this weekend July 10-11 at the Corbin Arena.
Rodney Buckner with Surfboard Promotion and promotor of the Corbin’s Rod Run event said that the car show/swap meet is expected to show off cars that have been featured in other shows like International Show Car Association and World of Wheels. He also said that around 60-75 of what he calls “upper echelon” cars present this weekend will actually be located inside of the Arena.
“We have 12 cars right now that are in 20-foot by 20-foot displays that’ll be raised up,” explained Buckner. “They’ll have a border around them to where you can’t get to the car, but you’ll see the undercarriage,” he added. “Like one of them, its complete frame is chrome. There are some pretty nice cars there.”
According to Buckner, there will be over 12 different states represented this weekend at Corbin’s Rod Run event.
“Those folks are actually coming in on Wednesday and Thursday,” he said. “They’re going to stay in your town until at least Saturday night, some Sunday. So it’s bringing good revenue to your all's town.”
The car show will also host multiple auto parts vendors at the event. Buckner says that each vendor will have a 10-foot by 20-foot booth that will help ensure social distancing. Signs will be posted all throughout the Arena and at the event with a list of the state’s social distancing guidelines.
“We are going to comply with the Kentucky guidelines. You have to do those things,” Buckner said. “I just had a show two weeks ago and people complied like crazy because they were just glad to be there. They’ve been cooped up for months now and car show people like to go to car shows and they’re ready to get out.”
The Arena’s floor will also be striped off to help keep attendees 6-feet apart. Buckner says that staff at the Arena are also helping sanitize and clean the venue before this weekend’s event.
“It’s a great facility,” noted Buckner. “We can bring 1,200-1,500 cars up on top of the hill on asphalt, counting the building. It’s just a nice facility to use. Kristina [Balla] has been very gracious to work with. Everybody in the town that I’ve talked to has been very receptive, except for some people I went to for some sponsorships.”
Buckner said that while trying to obtain sponsorships for the event, some local businesses refused saying they had been conned by someone 10-years ago looking to procure sponsorships for a similar event. These type of issues are common with an event's first time in an area. Buckner says he hopes that this year’s event will help dispel some of those reservations by would-be sponsors.
“That’s some of the things, the hurdles, that we’re trying to get over,” Buckner said.
Buckner hosts several similar events to the one that will take place this weekend. He hosts three in North Carolina’s Maggie Valley, one in Cherokee, and one in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Buckner says he believes Corbin’s show could soon be compared to the one hosted in Myrtle Beach.
“First year may not be, but it’s going to be comparable to that,” he said. “Most of my shows in Maggie [Valley] are 150-200 car shows. Myrtle Beach this past year was around 850. I’m not expecting 850 the first year there, but again, it’s a 1,200-1,500 car event center there.”
Originally scheduled to take place in May, Buckner said Corbin’s Rod Run was delayed until this weekend due to the coronavirus. And while this leaves him less time to prepare for next year’s event, Buckner and his staff already have their sights set on future shows and how to make them even bigger.
“Next year we’re actually going to add a different event with it for Chevy and GMC trucks,” he said. “When you come up, you’ll actually get to see two shows. If it works out in the future, I’ve got a couple other events I’m wanting to act to the future after that.”
This year’s Rod Run event will be $10 per person for each day of the event, children 12 and under will get in free. The event will begin at 8 a.m. Friday morning and last until 6 p.m. There will be contest judging, a DJ, and vendors available all day. The same will take place the following day until 4 p.m., at which awards for the event’s contest will take place.
For more information about Corbin’s Rod Run, visit http://surfboardpromotion.com/ or on Facebook by searching Corbin Rod Run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.