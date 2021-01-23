PADUCAH, Ky. — Hannah G. Owens of Corbin was one of more than 800 candidates for graduation featured during a virtual recognition featured by West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) online Thursday, December 18.
Owens gained a Associate in Applied Science Degree in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program with distinction.
The college's in-person commencement is normally held at The Carson Center for the Performing Arts and had been scheduled for December 19. The ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
"We didn't want to miss the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our 2020 graduates while also keeping everyone as safe as possible," said Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC president, of the decision to have a virtual ceremony. "While Commencement looks different this year, one thing is not different - pride. We are proud of each of our graduates and the support of their family and friends who may have helped them each step of the way to graduation."
Students were asked to submit photographs which were highlighted in the beginning of the program before a list of all of the candidates for graduation were named with their highest credential earned at WKCTC. Other speakers on the virtual program are Dr. Uppinder Mehan, vice president of academic affairs, Anne Gwinn, chair of Paducah Junior College, Inc.'s Board of Trustees, Charles Murphy, chair of WKCTC's Board of Directors, and Nadia Pacheco, president of WKCTC's student government association.
Reminding the graduates that they were now WKCTC alumni, Reece added on the virtual program, "No matter the obstacle graduates, you did it! At WKCTC, we never underestimate you. Good luck in our future, and don't forget, you've got this!"
West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) has been recognized as an Aspen Prize Top 10 Community College five times by the Aspen Institute and has twice been named a Finalist With Distinction for providing students with strong job training and continuing higher education opportunity, for achieving high completion and transfer rates, and for providing strong employment results for its graduates. For more information visit, westkentucky.kctcs.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.