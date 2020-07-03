KNOX COUNTY - A Corbin woman facing kidnapping charges was back in Knox County Circuit Court last week where Judge Gregory Lay scheduled a date for both her final pre-trial conference and subsequent trial.
Darlene Elliott, 58, will have her final pre-trial conference on July 31, followed by her trial set for Aug. 12 for an incident that occurred Nov. 23-26 last year.
According to the arrest citation from the Knox County Sheriff’s office, on Nov. 23 a call was placed from a resident on Jane Ln. in Barbourville. The caller told deputies that her 14-year-old son had left with some friends to play basketball that day, and never returned.
After investigating, deputies were lead to the Skinner Ln. home of Elliott in Corbin. Knox County deputies then found the missing juvenile hiding in a closet located in Elliott’s basement. The juvenile then told deputies that Elliott was the grandmother of his girlfriend, and that she had picked him up from playing basketball.
Elliott was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with one count of kidnapping a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.