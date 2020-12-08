Corbin woman dies after getting hit by truck

CORBIN — The Corbin Police Department confirmed that a Corbin woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
According to the police report, the Corbin Police Department received a call at 9:20 p.m. Friday from the driver of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma who had been traveling southbound on 25-E, just south of malfunction junction near King Buffet and Gambrel Toyota.
The caller reported that the victim, dressed in all black, walked in front of his truck and he was unable to stop before hitting them.
LaLanya Rees, 50, of Corbin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The caller also said another female was walking with Rees, but fled the scene after the incident took place. Corbin Police canvassed the area but was unable to locate the other individual.
Corbin Police reported that the driver of the Tacoma was taken to have his blood tested, but said he showed no signs of impairment following the incident.
Rees’ daughter, LaTosha Pence, says her mother will be greatly missed.
