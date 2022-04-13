CORBIN — A Corbin woman was cited for 12 counts of harboring a vicious animal and for violating two city ordinances, after a Corbin High School student was attacked by a group of dogs during an after-school practice run Tuesday afternoon.
Barbara Smallwood was cited by Corbin Police Department after the dogs that were staying on her property at 679 23rd St. bit the student. The city ordinance violations were for letting dogs run at large and for interfering with an animal control officer.
Sergeant Jeff Hill with the Corbin Police Department said the student was a member of JROTC and was running on 23rd Street when a dog ran up and started biting him.
"After it bit him, several of the other dogs jumped in and started biting at him too," Hill said.
Corbin Independent Schools Superintendent David Cox said both track and ROTC students were running together as part of the practice and two Corbin High School instructors were supervising the practice. Several students were running along the road when the attack happened.
Hill said that a witness driving by in a truck was able to use his truck to get the dogs away from the student and get him safely inside his truck.
The student was then transported to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment. The student had several lacerations.
Corbin Police Department called Animal Control and they were able to get four or five of the dogs before Smallwood told them to get off her property. After obtaining a search warrant, the officers and Animal Control went back to the house and recovered a total of 12 dogs from the residence. The dogs were strays and mixed breeds.
"They were all aggressive, one actually bit another one of my officers in the arm while we were trying to get them loaded," Hill said.
Hill said the dogs had chewed a hole through the front door of the house and had made their own doggy door so they could run in and out as they pleased.
The dogs are on a 10-day hold to check to see if they have rabies. Hill said they weren't sure which dog had bitten the student as seven looked similar.
