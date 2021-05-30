MANCHESTER - A Corbin woman was charged with reckless homicide on Wednesday after a fatal ATV crash that afternoon.
Jenna R. Hubbs, 27, was also charged with DUI - first offense after the single-vehicle crash that occurred around 4:20 p.m. on KY 149 in the Manchester area of Clay County.
The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 and responded to the scene. KSP said initial investigation indicates that a 2019 Polaris Razor ATV side by side operated by Hubbs was traveling northeast on Big Creek Road in Manchester.
According to a KSP press release, Hubbs lost control of her vehicle, the vehicle left the roadway, and over turned. The passenger of the vehicle Johnathan Hoskins, 32 years old of Manchester, was pronounced dead by the Clay County Coroner's Office.
KSP said that drugs and alcohol usage were suspected.
KSP was assisted at the scene by Manchester Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office, and Clay County Coroner's Office.
