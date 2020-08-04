KNOX COUNTY - Less than a month away from her scheduled trial date, a Corbin woman originally facing kidnapping charges pleaded guilty to amended charges in Knox County Circuit Court Friday morning.
Darlene Elliott, 58, was originally charged with kidnapping a minor after an incident which occurred Nov. 23-26 last year.
According to the arrest citation from the Knox County Sheriff’s office, on Nov. 23 a call was placed from a resident on Jane Lane in Barbourville. The caller told deputies that her 14-year-old son had left with some friends to play basketball that day, and never returned.
After investigating, deputies were led to Elliot’s Corbin home located on Skinner Lane. Knox County deputies then found the missing juvenile hiding in a closet located in Elliott’s basement. The juvenile told deputies that Elliott was the grandmother of his girlfriend and that she had picked him up from playing basketball.
In exchange for her guilty plea, the office of the Commonwealth Attorney tendered a motion to amend the indictment and Elliott’s charge to custodial interference. The motion was sustained.
The Commonwealth then recommended three years in exchange for Elliott’s guilty plea to be probated for three years on the condition that she have no contact with the minor involved in the incident.
Elliott is due back in court Aug. 28 for her formal sentencing.
