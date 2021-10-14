CORBIN — The 2021 Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit kicked off in Corbin on Wednesday with an exhibit space, featured speakers and panel discussions at the Corbin Arena, breakout sessions at the Corbin Center and a reception in downtown Corbin that closed Main Street throughout the day and night.
The SOAR Summit for the first time ever left Pikeville and the location of the 2021 event was up for bid, with Corbin being announced the winner in June.
SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall said the Corbin summit was a record breaking summit in a lot of different ways:
— More overall registrants than ever before with nearly 1,500;
— More reception attendees than ever before with almost 500;
— More first day participants than ever before with about 1,000;
— First ever outdoor exhibit space;
— More volunteers than ever before; and
— Most comprehensive indoor exhibit space with almost 100 exhibits.
"That's all because of your commitment and desire to play a role in Eastern Kentucky's continued revitalization," Hall said.
SOAR was formed in late 2013 by U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers and former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear as a result of the downturn of the economy in Eastern Kentucky.
"We were part of the response to the big question of what comes next for the region because while we have a deep appreciation and respect for this industry that sustained Eastern Kentucky families for generations, we are more than just coal. And the fate of a single industry was not going to deal us a mortal blow," Hall said as he welcomed the SOAR Summit attendees to the Corbin Arena Wednesday afternoon. "We still have our number one asset, our ace in the hole: our people.
"It was the ingenuity, the creativity, the grit and the desire provided by Eastern Kentuckians that fueled the rise of the coal industry and now it just has to be applied elsewhere," he continued. "SOAR's mandate was clear: to help define and find that elsewhere or elsewheres. And the SOAR Summit is a celebration of communities having found or that are currently finding this elsewhere or others talking about the problems preventing them from finding their elsewhere."
SOAR has a blueprint for the future of Eastern Kentucky centered on seven pillars that are the keys to economic revitalization: broadband connectivity, a 21st century workforce, entrepreneurship in a digital economy, healthy communities, industrial development, regional food systems, and tourism and downtown revitalization.
The SOAR Summit will continue through Thursday at the Corbin Arena and Corbin Center. Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Hal Rogers are scheduled to make special remarks.
The keynote speaker for the event Jerry Linenger, a retired U.S. Navy flight surgeon, NASA astronaut and epidemiologist, will also be speaking Thursday morning.
SOAR Summit attendees had to register for the event.
