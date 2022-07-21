Touted as the generation that changed the history of the world, three local World War II veterans took to the skies on Saturday afternoon for a special honor.
The flight, centered at the London-Corbin Airport, was aboard a 1945 B-25 bomber — a model used by combat troops during the war against Japan.
The three veterans honored were Paul Jones of Corbin, as well as Abel Cunagin and George Calvert of London. They were part of the Honor Flight of the Bluegrass “Barnstorming Tour.”
“We owe our WWII veterans everything,” said coordinator Jeff Thoke. “They changed the course of history all for the good almost 80 year. Of the 16 men and women who served during WWII, there are only about 200,000 left. So these are true American heroes, true living legends.They went over not as conquerors but as liberators. They went overseas, when they were 18 and 19 and came back as 21 year olds.”
Jones was a pilot in the U.S. Navy, flying bombers similar to the one in which he was a passenger on Saturday. He spent three years in the military. Jones, who will celebrate his 100th birthday on October 30, remains active and agile — climbing the steps into the plane without assistance and walking without any assistance.
“He’s a Navy pilot,” Thoke said. “We don’t run across too many Navy pilots. He said he flew Wildcats, Hellcats and Corsairs. You know the World War II movies — we’ve all seen Corsairs. He was on U.S. Guata Canal, then transitioned to night fighter training.”
At nearly 100 years old, Jones still remains active and plans to spend his birthday in New Orleans — a tradition he began many years ago.
“I’ve already got my tickets for this year,” he said.
Cunagin and Calvert were both in the U.S. Army, inducted just a year apart and just a year apart in age as well.
Cunagin is 100 years old plus 3 months, while Calvert will be 99 in a few months. Cunagin was first stationed at an Army base in Indiana in 1942 — ironically, the same base from which Calvert was discharged three years later. Both served in the 24th Infantry. Currently, both men reside at Village Heights in London.
