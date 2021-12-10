Corbin Tourism to apply to host SOAR Summit again; Final plans for farmers market pavilion completed

CORBIN - It’s been two months since the City of Corbin hosted this year’s 2021 Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit and Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen already has her eyes set on next year’s event.
Traditionally held in the city of Pikeville since its inception in 2013, this year marked the first time the bidding process to host the SOAR Summit had opened to other cities. As a result, back in March, Monhollen said she and other city officials began working on a bid proposal for the City of Corbin to host the event.
Corbin was eventually selected to host the two-day event, that featured an exhibit space, speakers and panel discussions at the Corbin Arena, as well as several breakout sessions at the Corbin Center and a reception in downtown Corbin. During the event, Corbin hosted state officials like Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. Both men also delivered speeches during the event, as did this year’s keynote speaker Jerry Linenger, a retired U.S. Navy flight surgeon, NASA astronaut and epidemiologist.
On Tuesday, Monhollen said officials had recently convened in a debriefing meeting to discuss this year’s SOAR Summit. She said the feedback from surveys conduced with attendees went well and that she believed that was a testament to the ease of access provided by the city and the City of Corbin coming together to make the event a special one.
“The SOAR Summit was the largest SOAR Summit in history,” Monhollen said, estimating that this year’s event held Nov. 13-14 generated around half a million dollars in economic stimulation for the area.
Monhollen said the request for proposal (RFP) had been released for cities to apply in an effort to host next year’s SOAR Summit. Members of the tourism commission agreed with Monhollen that Corbin should throw its hat in the ring for next year. As a result, the commission once again approved sponsoring one of the event’s breakfasts for $5,000, similar to last year. Monhollen said that the pledge to act as a sponsor was necessary before she began filling out the RFP, as part of that paperwork requires her to include all sponsorship commitments for the event.
Monhollen was able to raise around $55,000 in committed sponsorships for last year’s event. The deadline to enter the RFP to host next year’s Summit is January 14.
During Tuesday’s Tourism Commission meeting, Monhollen also provided commissioners with an update on the farmers market pavilion coming to the tourism lot across the street from Sanders Park in downtown Corbin. Monhollen said the final plans for the project had been completed and that they include male and female heated restrooms, a 270-square foot storage space, washing sinks, signage and more.
With the plans now completed, Monhollen said the project would be put out for bid. She said a pre-bid meeting would be held on January 4 with the bid deadline scheduled for January 19. On that day, Monhollen will host an open meeting at Corbin City Hall where the bids will be unsealed. Following that, the tourism commission will meet and choose from the submitted bids.
Monhollen’s hopeful that construction on the pavilion will begin in early February and that it’ll be completed by June 1. However, she did say those goals would be challenged as steel buildings, which is what the pavilion’s plans call for, have about a six month wait time from the day they are ordered.
In continuing to look ahead, Monhollen and the tourism commission also discussed upcoming travel shows that the City of Corbin will host. The first is the return of the WYMT Fishing Expo held at the Corbin Arena January 14-16. Monhollen said the event was a joint effort between the Corbin Tourism and London-Laurel County.
Monhollen also informed the board she had been in conversations with Wildcat RV about partnering together and hosting their very own boat and RV show. While the details of the show are still being developed, including the show’s name, Monhollen did say the event is scheduled to be held at the Corbin Arena February 18-20.
