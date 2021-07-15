Corbin Tourism taking next steps on farmers market pavilion

CORBIN - Although Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen says she hasn’t heard back from the USDA regarding a grant that can help pay for the project, the Corbin Tourism Commission is moving forward with plans to construct the highly-anticipated farmers market pavilion in downtown Corbin.
Monhollen told the commission that she had expected to hear back from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) sometime before July on whether the commission had been awarded the $100,000 grant, but that she hadn’t as of Tuesday evening.
Regardless if the grant is awarded to the project, sufficient funds for the projected $450,000 pavilion have been secured thanks to the procurement of another $100,000 state grant by Monhollen, a pledge by the tourism commission to match those funds should the USDA grant not be awarded, and a $250,000 donation from Hometown Bank. Even with the USDA’s decision still unknown, Monhollen said it was time to get the ball rolling on the project. The pavilion will sit on the lot at the corner of Monroe and Main streets, across from Sanders Park.
“Time’s running short,” she told the commission. “It’s the middle of July. It’s time for us to put out the RFP (Request For Proposals) to get the bids in and to award the bids for us to move forward,” she continued, also adding that she couldn’t simply write the RFP in technical language because of the size and scope of the pavilion project.
“This is a full-on construction project,” Monhollen added. “What that means is the RFP is essentially architectural drawings that the general contractors can look at and put their numbers together and submit in bid a proposal.”
Monhollen said the commission needed to hire an architectural firm to create the RFP so that it could be sent to the state for approval and recommended that they go with Deco Architects. She said she wanted to go with the firm because of its history of working with the city. Deco Architects is the firm behind the city’s Miller Park renovation project and also aided in the creation and installation of the city’s splash pad.
Deco Architect was also the firm the tourism commission had previously approved to create preliminary drafts of the pavilion to be used by Monhollen in working with general contractors to come up with preliminary costs and figures for budgets needed to apply for both the state and federal grants.
The commission agreed with Monhollen that it should stick with Deco Architects moving forward with the project and approved a motion that would see the architectural firm not only create blueprints that include plumbing, electrical, and engineering designs but also floor plans, exterior elevations, 3-D artist renderings and more. In exchange, the commission will pay Deco Architect $32,000 in $8,000 installments.
“They would actually, with this fee, take care of the bidding documents, any addendums or revisions, the bid evaluations and the construction contract,” Monhollen added.
Monhollen said the $32,000 should be eligible for reimbursement through the state grant should the commission choose to request it. She also said she was still hopeful that the project could be completed before next year’s farmer’s market season started, even though the RFP has to be posted for 28 days and that the bids the commission received could come in too high and have to be resubmitted.
The U-Shaped pavilion will be built in the tourism lot across the street from Sanders Park and will include extra storage space, public restrooms, vehicle bays, and multiple washing stations.
In other tourism business:
-Work on this year’s Colonel Sanders Half Marathon is starting to gear up, says Monhollen. So far, 68 people have registered for the race. At this time last year, 20 people had registered. Monhollen said this year’s event would also feature a 10-K race alongside the half-marathon. As of Tuesday, Monhollen has been able to raise $5,350 of her $10,000 sponsorship goal. This year’s event will be held on November 13 and will benefit the Corbin Backpack Project.
-Much like June’s event, the last Cumberland Valley Cruse-In for the season was cut short by rain. During events with more cooperating weather, the antique car show saw hundred flock to Downtown Corbin. The next Cumberland Valley Cruise-In will be held on Depot Street on September 11 in conjunction with the return of Eggfest. This year’s Eggfest will feature celebrity chefs Erik Holdo and Chef Francine Bryson. Monhollen says she hopes the annual foodie event will bring in crowds similar to year’s past, which have seen 500-650 typically attend.
-Monhollen updated the commission on the KFC kiosk project. She said hardware components had been shipped to the tourism office and that she has plans to meet with Toshiba, the company creating and installing the kiosk, to approve the software design and images. Monhollen said the kiosk would most likely be installed by the end of the month, although there is still no word from restaurant owners as to when the inside of the remodeled KFC will open.
