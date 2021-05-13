CORBIN - Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel and the Corbin Tourism Commission have had a busy month as the city is right in the middle of event season.
“We’ve had lots of things going on and lots of things planned. We’re just now orchestrating everything,” Kriebel told the commission during its monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
Part of that busy event season will continue this Saturday as Corbin Tourism hosts this year’s first Movies in the Park event with a screening of "Toy Story 4". The event was originally scheduled to be held in Sanders Park, but Kriebel says she expects a larger crowd and as a result has moved the event to the parking-lot behind the park. The movie is slated to start once it’s dark.
“It’ll be huge,” said Kriebel, who also noted that costumed characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear will be walking around interacting with attendees before the movie starts.
“It should be a good time. People really love it,” added Kriebel.
Kriebel said local residents seemed to love the Movies in the Park events, Burger Week, and the City Yard Sale now known as Depot Street Market. A monthly event held from April through October on the first Saturday of every month, Kriebel said this month’s Depot Street Market was a huge success.
“We had over 30 vendors set up,” she said. “Shopping crowds were huge, lots of great deals. The weather was perfect. Everybody was excited for Derby, it was a great day.”
Another summer staple to the City of Corbin is the Cumberland Valley Cruse-In which kicked off this past Saturday, May 8. Held on the second Saturday of every month through October, the first Cruise-In of the year saw over 500 vehicles, says Kriebel. There were so many cars participating in the car show, event officials had to extend the event down to Fifth Street as every side street and all of Main Street were full of various vehicles for attendees to checkout.
Saturday’s event also saw this year’s May Day parade travel down Main Street as the result of a double booking.
“It worked out perfect,” Kriebel said on the two events working in unison. “The girls and little boys were in convertibles and classic cars, and came driving down through there and the streets were full of people waving,” she added. “I know they felt really special coming down through that.”
The next Cumberland Valley Cruise-In is scheduled for June 12.
On Earth Day, Corbin Tourism held an event in Sanders Park that saw local Girl Scouts and the Corbin Garden Club come together to plant new herbs in the park’s herb garden. They also cleaned out and replanted butterfly plants in the park’s butterfly garden.
“I think that as people get used to it, we’ll get more participation,” Kriebel said. “Even the library did like a scavenger hunt in the city and partnered with us.”
The City of Corbin also held the first-ever Colonel Fest this past month on April 24. The inaugural event battled the elements as that Saturday’s forecast called for rain throughout the day.
“It’s going to be a huge success when we have good weather,” Kriebel said. “It has potential. It’s going to be annual killer event.”
Kriebel said that if the weather had cooperated, the event could have seen anywhere from 10,000-15,000 people attend. Despite the rain, the event still saw 50 vendors set up with around 20 of them staying throughout the duration of Colonel Fest.
The festival saw participants in every event held, including the .5K which Kriebel said was her favorite event. The nuggets on ice challenge saw a handful of children participating in the chicken nugget eating contest despite being moved indoors, and several people showed up for the festival’s lookalike contest, as well.
In other tourism businesss:
- Kriebel said the city’s flower baskets would be delayed a week due to the threat of frost.
- The commission approved a request from the Whitley County Health Department to host an event in Sanders Park on August 31 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Kriebel said the event was the End Overdose Awareness event that will include a one-mile walk, a mobile harm reduction unit, and the training for administering Naloxone.
- The commission approved the first reading of its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The commission will have an opportunity to make changes to the budget between now and approving the second reading in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.