CORBIN - “You wouldn’t think it, but fall is our busiest season, much more so than summer,” Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen told the Corbin Tourism Commission during its monthly meeting Tuesday, in which she took the time to preview some upcoming events coming to the Corbin and highlighted some recently held events, as well.
“Downtown Trick or Treat was huge this year despite the weather,” she said on the event held October 29. Monhollen said despite the rain maybe causing a later start to the event, she estimated that around 2,500 children attended the yearly event that sees downtown Corbin merchants pass out candy to local trick or treaters.
“Even businesses along Kentucky [Avenue] had big crowds handing out candy and stuff,” Monhollen added. “It was just as successful of an event that it’s always been. I’m always grateful that the commission is represented there as part of the community.”
Looking ahead, the city will host the second annual Colonel Sanders Half Marathon and 10K race this Saturday, scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Around 230 people have registered for the event. Then next Sunday, the city will host its annual Christmas Open House event from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
“We will have Santa back in his house this year,” noted Monhollen, who also said she had ordered some crafts for younger attendees. She has also procured the help of students from the University of the Cumberlands to help with the crafts.
“We’ll have letters to Santa,” she added. “First Baptist sets up and gives away hot chocolate. Cumberland Valley National Bank partners with us to giveaway treats.”
The event will also feature free train rides for attendees and a craft vendor alley on First Street. Monhollen said small ensembles of 2-3 students from Corbin High School’s band will be performing music along the city’s streets corners.
“And then of course, it’s a downtown merchant driven event, so they will be opening doing sales,” she said. “It should be a festive, fun environment,” she added.
In an effort to make sure the city looks festive for the Open House, Monhollen said the city and tourism commission works with the company Celebration Lighting three weeks prior to the event in decorating the city.
”So starting Sunday, we’re going to take down all the Fall, put up Christmas banners, and revamp the town for the Christmas spirit,” she said.
Monhollen said last year she worked with Celebration Lighting and the city to purchase additional lights for the downtown area. The two sides have worked together for years in decorating the city’s downtown for the holidays. Earlier this year, representatives from Celebration Lighting gave a presentation to the tourism commission showing off some options for the upcoming year.
In discussing the program in past meetings, members of the tourism commission had shown interest in Christmas-themed statutes and decorations meant to be used as photo opportunities. They had asked Monhollen to reach out to Celebration Lighting to check on the availability of certain photo-ops. On Tuesday, Monhollen informed the board she was able to get two photo-ops for this holiday season: a large wreath families can stand behind and have their picture taken, and a family of three lighted reindeer one can pose beside.
“I’m going to go ahead and put the wreath up when we do all the stuff before the ice skating rink comes and stuff,” noted Monhollen. “The reindeer probably won’t arrive until after Thanksgiving. And then we’ll put them up, too.”
Speaking of the Christmas Village, Monhollen said this year’s installment of the village would be set up Saturday, December 4 - Saturday, December 11, in the same lot that normally hosts the village across from Sanders Park. Making a return will be the crowd-favorite ice skating rink. Then at 7 p.m. on the evening the village is installed, the City of Corbin will also host this year’s Christmas parade, which Monhollen said was returning to a more traditional set up.
Monhollen said she had already procured the judges for this year’s parade, who judge floats in one of three categories: civic/nonprofit, commercial and youth. Monhollen said about seven businesses had already signed up for this year’s parade as of Tuesday. She also said the city would be hosting pre-parade activities in Nibroc Park this year.
“We’ll have Miss Nibroc, as well as the Corbin High School band and the JROTC from Corbin and Whitley County High Schools,” she said. “In the park we will have Santa, we’ll be making cards for soldiers, and children’s crafts, as well as a hot chocolate giveaway.”
Monhollen said specific times for the Christmas Open House and more information about the events will be posted to Tourism’s Facebook page as they become available.
In other tourism business:
-The recently held SOAR Summit hosted by the City of Corbin has opened new doors, said Monhollen. She said representatives from the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society (KRPS) were in attendance during the Summit and have approached her in regards to Corbin hosting next year’s KRPS Conference and Trade Show in 2022. Monhollen said this year’s KRPS conference had just wrapped up in Somerset and that she had the opportunity to check it out. She said generally around 300 people attend the conference which is a four day event. Monhollen is expected to meet with KRPS officials in the near future to begin preparing for next year’s conference.
-Monhollen informed the commission that the final architectural drawings for the city’s farmers market pavilion project were expected to be completed sometime this past week. As a result, Monhollen said she was hopeful the commission would be able to send the project out to bid in early December, approve the bids in January and hopefully start construction by February of next year.
“Weather dependent, I think we can have it ready by May, June,” she said. “It’s going to be amazing.”
