CORBIN — On Tuesday, the Corbin Tourism Commission agreed to take a precautionary measure to help ensure the project bringing a famers pavilion to downtown Corbin receives the funding it needs.
Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel has recently submitted paperwork for two separate $100,000 grants that could help fund the project. The first is a national USDA grant, in which Kriebel referred to as a “bear of a grant,” that included tons of paperwork.
Kriebel said she submitted the grant a week prior to its March 31 deadline in an effort of making sure she had all of the necessary paperwork correctly fill out. She noted that the grant should be awarded sometime in June.
The second $100,000 grant Kriebel applied for on behalf of the farmers market project is a state grant. Kriebel explained that the only requirement for those hoping to be awarded the state grant is the fact that the would-be recipient have matching funds. That would mean the Corbin Tourism Commission would need to be able to match the $100,000 with an additional $100,000 in order to receive the grant.
The commission is hopeful that those matching funds could come from the USDA grant awarded in June, but to better their chances in obtaining the state grant, the commission agreed to pledge $100,000 of their own funds in an effort of securing the state grant.
“Right now the state is under the impression that those funds are contingent upon the approval of the USDA grant,” Kriebel said before the commission agreed to pledge the $100,000.
Kriebel, who said she felt confident the commission could be awarded the state grant, has a meeting with a review panel for the state grant later this week. Because of the commission’s decision, she will able to explain to the state panel that even if the commission is unable to secure the USDA grant, the $100,000 matching fund requirement will be met.
If the board is able to secure the USDA grant, then those funds will be used to match the state grant rather than the tourism commission’s funds.
“It’s a backup plan,” Kriebel explained.
The commission’s decision comes a month after Hometown Bank pledged to donate $250,000 towards the project.
“I feel like probably in my professional career, I may not ever be able to get a quarter of a million dollar sponsorship ever again,” Kriebel said. “I feel it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If we don’t get the USDA grant, we don’t have matching funds for the state grant, we won’t get it (the state grant), and then that quarter of a million dollars is gone.”
The pavilion would be built on the 12,500 square-foot tourism lot on the corner of Monroe and Main Streets across the street from Sanders Park and is projected to cost around $450,000, although Kriebel said that an actual final cost can’t be determined until the project goes out to bid. The project calls for the pavilion to include electric, storage space, and public bathrooms. In the past, Kriebel said she hoped the pavilion would be multipurpose, hosting outreach programs by the extension office and library, as well as art shows and other events.
“There are so many different things you can do with that space,” she said. “It just really opens up the usability of downtown.”
In other tourism commission business:
Kriebel said the City of Corbin and Tourism Commission were in “full-on event season,” which kicked-off April 3 with the first installment of the newly reformed Depot Street Market. Kriebel said the first event was a success and feels like the event formerly known as the City Yard Sale will continue to improve as more people learn about it. The next Depot Street Market is scheduled to take place on May 1.
Downtown Corbin will host an event on Earth Day, April 22, in Sanders Park from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Kriebel said she had teamed up with the Ossoli Club, the Corbin Tree Board, the Girl Scouts, and the Corbin Garden Club to host the event.
“I wanted to get some of the herbs in the herb garden replanted at Sanders Park because some of them have died out,” she said, adding that members of the Corbin Garden Club will mentor members of the Girl Scouts in replanting the herbs.
“Then the Ossoli Club and the Tree Board will be onsite handing out some goodies and leading some activities,” Kriebel added.
The event will also feature a litter pickup throughout downtown Corbin. Kriebel said members of the community are encouraged to come and participate. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.