CORBIN - The City of Corbin is home to one of the only moonbows in the world, the last remaining steam engine handcrafted by L&N Railroad, and as of Wednesday, the only chainsaw-carved statue of one of the Commonwealth’s most famous citizens, Colonel Harlan Sanders.
A small crowd made up of city officials, tourism board members, residents, and Colonel Sanders lookalikes gathered outside of the tourism office located at the Corbin Center Wednesday to witness the unveiling of a chainsaw-carved Colonel Sanders statue created by J&K Kingdom Carvers.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said it was an amazing experience working with Jerry and Kim Eaton of J&K Kingdom Carvers. The two sides were first connected when Kriebel reached out to the husband and wife chainsaw-carving team to procure statues for the city’s Octoberfest last fall. That relationship continued when Kriebel asked the two to create statues for Corbin’s Christmas Open House during the holidays, and just this last month, the two were on scene of the inaugural Colonel Fest demonstrating their skills during an exhibition for the festival’s attendees.
“They’re just great people,” said Kriebel on Kim and Jerry. “To work with them has been really exciting. From them calling me and telling me about the process, to shooting me pictures, it’s been fun.”
“We were so excited when Maggy called us for this project,” said Jerry Eaton, who later told the Times-Tribune that the duo usually specialize in wildlife statues. In fact, the two say the Colonel statue was the first human portrait J&K had ever attempted.
Kriebel said before asking Jerry and Kim to create the statue, she asked another wood carver with more than 20 years of experience what he thought about her asking the two to tackle the project.
“He said, ‘You’re brave,” Kriebel recalled with a laugh. “He said, ‘You’re very brave to ask them to do that and they’re very brave to do it,” she added. “But they went above and beyond the expectations.”
“I had a lot of confidence in us,” said Jerry. “You just have to believe in yourself, you have to have faith. Which we have faith in God. It tells us in the Bible that there’s nothing impossible through Him.”
Kim said she felt like God had directed her and her husband to pickup chainsaw carving and that she prayed before each session of working on the Colonel Sanders statue.
“Before we would do anything to the Colonel, we would pray,” Kim said. “And after that, it was just like it was easy.”
“I think she done awesome,” Jerry said of his wife. “I watched her just bring him to life. You could tell he was Colonel Sanders in the first two hours of her carving his face. It was awesome.”
All in all, it took the two about six weeks to finish carving and painting the statue. J&K also carved three small chickens to accompany the Colonel statue at his new home underneath the tourism office’s awning.
“It’s awesome watching her work, because she’s an artist. She’s a lot better carver than I ever thought about being,” Jerry said, drawing a head shake from his wife. “But she can’t start a chainsaw, so I’ve got to start the chainsaw for her,” he said as the two laughed.
Kriebel said the statue would be the perfect photo-op for people stopping by to visit the tourism office and Welcome Center, and that it was also in support of the $3 million renovation to the original KFC restaurant and museum currently being finished up by JRN Inc., the KFC franchisee company and owners of Sanders Cafe.
“The original KFC attracts millions of people to Corbin every year for a meal, photo opportunity, and a walk through the museum,” Kriebel said. “Once it is open to the public, it will triple the amount visitation to our area,” she added.
When asked what she thought of Jerry and Kim’s final product, Kriebel said it was “outstanding, just outstanding.”
“Part of the mission of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is to promote the arts and the artists who live and create in our region. Artists are the very fabric of our culture,” she said. “Chainsaw carving is an art that few can master,” Kriebel added. “To get to the point of actually being able to complete a portrait carving can be the achievement of a lifetime.”
