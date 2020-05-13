Corbin Tourism cancels July 4th fireworks amid coronavirus concerns, revenue loss

CORBIN - The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has decided to cancel the city’s July 4 firework show this year.
The decision to cancel this year’s show didn’t come easy for the board, who deliberated on the topic for nearly 30-minutes during its board meeting Tuesday evening.
When opening the discussion, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said the board had to keep two main considerations in mind.
The first, was whether or not the state would even allow Kentucky’s cities to host such events. As of now, July 1 marks the date in which crowds of 50 people or less can congregate in one area. Corbin’s show was originally scheduled for Friday, July 3.
The other consideration Kriebel told the board to keep in mind was budget constraints caused by the lack of tourism revenue as a result of pandemic.
“When we get into the budget it will be come evident that I have actually had to cut the money for the fireworks,” Kriebel said.
According to Kriebel, Corbin’s annual firework show typically costs around $12,000. The board pays a firework company a deposit of $6,000 in January to secure its scheduled show and then it pays the company $6,000 upon completion of the show.
Kriebel said she spoke with the firework company who assured her that it would hold Corbin’s deposit until 2022, provided the city did not host a firework show this year or in 2021. She also mentioned that the company said that the overall price for the show would increase by 25%, or around $3,000, next year.
“That’s normal,” Kriebel said. “Fireworks go up every year, but the firework company told me we could avoid these increases if the company keeps the deposit.”
The board asked that Kriebel obtain a written agreement from the company saying that Corbin’s deposit would be secure until 2022. She agreed she would.
If the board were to refund its deposit, Kriebel said it would lose 20 percent for administrative cost and labor incurred.
Kriebel also presented the board with the option of hosting a show this year for just the $6,000 deposit. However, Kriebel said that would only purchase enough fireworks for about a 10-minute show.
“Our firework show is normally 20-25 minutes,” noted Kriebel. “I feel like the deposit is gone. It’s money that’s already gone, it’s already been accounted for. We’re not missing it right now, so I don’t think we should ask for the deposit back.”
The board also considered waiting to see what other surrounding cities decided to do with their firework shows.
“Barbourville is asking us what we’re going to do and they’re going to base their decision off what we’re doing,” said Kriebel. “I have no problem calling and asking London and Somerset what they’re going to do, but I don’t know what their budget situation looks like. For us, our budget situation is very grim,” she later added.
In the end, the board decided that for safety of public health, it would cancel this year’s firework show and ask that the firework company hold its deposit for a later time, provided it can obtain a written agreement.
“If something were to go wrong, we definitely don’t want that blame,” said Chairperson Victor Patel. “That people went to the firework [show], and they got sick, and now all of a sudden our cases sky rocketed. That would be huge,” he continued. “I mean, that would be on our conscious.”
“We probably shouldn’t do this year because it’s still up in the air whether you’re going to be able to or not. So, if you go ahead and cancel it, people know where they stand,” said Vice Chairperson Jackie Willis. She later said, “I think people are going to be more understanding this year too because it’s really for the safety of them and their kids.”
