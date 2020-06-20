CORBIN - As more and more businesses begin to reopen their doors in the Tri-County, local government agencies and entities are still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus caused lockdown.
On Monday, the Corbin Tourism Commission approved the final reading of its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that saw a 50% total reduction when compared to last year’s budget.
The tourism board’s budget is a zero-based budget, meaning it begins every budget cycle as if it has no current revenue. As a result, the budget is then created by projecting revenue versus expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year.
The overall reduction in the 2020-21 budget comes as a result of unknowns brought on by COVID-19. While unknowns like when the city would reinstate its restaurant and transient taxes and when travel restrictions would be lifted since the board’s budget workshop in May, questions surrounding the revenue said taxes would bring in and the overall willingness of the American tourist to travel still remain.
During the board's budget workshop last month, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel also mentioned the possibility of a second spike of the virus and similar lockdown as another unknown worth considering when discussing next year’s budget. As a result, the 2020-21 budget will be revisited and amended each quarter throughout the next fiscal year.
Kriebel projected that in the next fiscal year the board would receive approximately $625,000 in restaurant tax and $65,000 in transient tax, as opposed to $1,125,000, and $130,000 respectively.
Kriebel also informed the city that she projected that the tourism board would only be able to pay around $475,000 of its portion towards the Corbin Arena, as opposed to its normal $975,000 contribution.
The tourism board’s advertising budget has been cut from $60,000 to $25,000. Because of the cut, the board will look to take advantage of more co-op advertising opportunities through state programs.
Future expenditures like professional services costs were based on what the board spent on similar services this past year. Based on those results, Kriebel projected a $15,000 total for those services such as website hosting, copier services and other operational costs.
The allotment for membership dues and education were cut from $8,000 to $2,000. However, the board was able to pay its membership dues to the Kentucky Association of Convention Center and Visitors Bureaus and the Kentucky Travel Industry Association.
Kriebel also had to cut all event sponsorships from next year’s budget. Those sponsorships include the already canceled 4th of July fireworks show, and the Christmas decorations and flower pots hung up on Main Street’s light poles.
$1,000 was kept in the budget for the annual Christmas parade and $300 was kept for Halloween on Main Street.
When it comes to tourism event programs, $4,000 was kept in the budget for tourism’s Movie in the Park and the Colonel Sanders Half-Marathon.
The 2020-21 amendable budget also includes no capital expenditures and tallies a net income of approximately $1,500.
When comparing year-to-date totals during its budget review last week, the board learned that it had a net income of $47,255 compared to the previous year’s total of $131,504. $85,400 of the previous year’s total came from taxes collected between the months of February-May, the same months the restaurant and transient taxes were suspended in Corbin this year.
As a result, in those same year-to-date comparisons, the board collected $999,303 in restaurant tax this year as opposed to $1,169,231 the last year. The transient tax collected also went down from $139,395 to $102,495 this year.
