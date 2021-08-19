Corbin to see stone engravings on downtown sidewalks

CORBIN - Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen is teaming up with Marty Jordan from the company Written In Stone once again to bring more artwork and creativity to the City of Corbin.
On Monday, Monhollen presented a project to the Corbin City Commission that she and Jordan had been working on together since Jordan’s creation and donation of Corbin’s kissing stone located at the Engineer Street Bridge. The kissing stone, a four foot slab stone placed on the ground, features two engraved sets of footprints inviting couples to stand on and kiss for a romantic photo opportunity.
“I had the brilliant idea that if he can do that on a rock, how cool would it be to do that in the sidewalk on Main Street,” Monhollen said when presenting the idea to the city commission.
The two’s latest collaborative efforts will see Jordan create engraved logos or depictions on 2x2 foot squares of smooth stone that will be placed at curb cutouts in front of crosswalks throughout downtown.
The project calls for a downtown Corbin logo to be placed on the corner of 3rd and Main in front of You, Me, Coffee and Tea, while the City of Corbin’s logo will be placed at the corner of 3rd and Main in front of The House of S&J.
On the corner of 2nd and Main in front of Moonbow Mercantile will be an engraved picture of a houseboat or waterfall. In front of Depot on Main will be a steam engine or caboose engraved by Jordan.
In front of Game King on the corner of Monroe and Main Street will be a depiction of Colonel Sanders’ bowtie. While the corner of Monroe and Main Street in front of Sanders Park will feature the city’s tourism logo.
The corner of 1st Street and Main in front of Nibroc Park will feature a railroad bridge, while the corner of 1st and Main in front of Whitaker Bank will have a Corbin Redhound.
The corner of 2nd and Main in front of Gibsons Music will see a music note engraved into the sidewalk.
“I’d like to do a music note,” Monhollen said on the corner of 2nd and Main in front of Gibsons Music. “One, Corbin’s known for music, but [Betty] Gibson is a matriarch of Main Street and I think that would pay homage to the love that she has put into the city for years and years to come.”
Monhollen said Jordan would seal all of the stones to help protect them from weather and wear.
Monhollen’s project was met with praise from the Corbin City Commission Monday and the Corbin Tourism Commission after Monhollen’s presentation during its meeting Tuesday evening.
“I just thought this was the coolest thing ever, because I’ve never seen this in a downtown anywhere except Hollywood and the Walk of Fame,” she said Tuesday to the tourism commission. “I just thought a tourist would freak out if they’re walking down Main Street and see these sidewalk engravings.”
Monhollen said she and Jordan would begin working immediately after receiving approval from the city commission. Total cost for the project that includes labor, materials, and installation will cost $2,000. Monhollen said she expects the project to be completed before Corbin hosts this year’s SOAR Summit in October.
