Corbin team earns bronze in pickleball tournament

CORBIN — Corbin Rec Center pickleball players Steve Allen and Matt Orr traveled to Louisville Kentucky recently where they participated in the Pickleball Euphoria Round Robin Tournament and walked away with the bronze.
The duo began playing at 7 a.m. to determine seeding. After competing against five other teams, Corbin came out as top seed and received a bye in the first round.
In Round 2, the match saw the lead taken by both teams throughout the match. After a tough fight, Corbin accepted the loss with a score of 9-11.
The men continued the matches winning the bronze with a score of 15-6.
Even though both Allen and Orr are new at the game, having played less than a year, they both have a competitive edge that pushes them to compete. Orr who began pickleball in the summer played his first tournament in January in Knoxville, TN winning the silver, with only one loss to the gold medalist 9-15. Allen, on the other hand, has only played since the fall. This was his first tournament, and winning the bronze was a thrill.
