Corbin suspends city's alcohol tax

CORBIN — Due to recent action by Gov. Andy Beshear calling for the suspension of in-person dining in Kentucky’s restaurants to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the Corbin City Commission approved to suspend the city’s alcohol tax.
“Tonight was huge,” Josh Brock, the owner of Austin City Saloon, told the Times-Tribune. “Right here, what happened today, saved some restaurants, and it absolutely did. Not having to come through and pay where they suspended the alcohol fee and the restaurant tax has absolutely saved I know a couple of places, that if they had to pay it, it would devastate them.”
Brock was one of several local restaurant owners seeking assistance from the commission after Gov. Beshear’s order Monday.
“What I worry about more than anything is my employees,” said Mark Shepherd, owner of Bubby’s BBQ and Shep’s Place, to the commission before their vote. “My employees have always been like family to me. And I have to look at them and say they ain’t got to work.”
Shepherd said he was being forced to lay off 90 percent of his employees across his two restaurants.
“That’s a huge impact, just me, on this community,” Shepherd noted, while also stressing that the city would see more of an impact when other restaurants would be forced to eventually do the same.
“I’m going to do everything in my power to keep as many people as I can to work,” Shepherd said, adding, “And I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that my businesses survive. But at the end of the day the panic, there’s more panic probably today, because I’ve had phone calls after phone calls asking me, ‘do I work?’ It’s hard to say to somebody, that they ain’t got a job.”
The city commission unanimously approved to suspend its alcohol tax and agreed to reimburse any payments the city has received for the month of March. Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams announced that the city would also be designating two parking spaces in front of each of Corbin’s downtown restaurants for customers picking up takeout orders.
The city’s restaurant and transient taxes are also expected to be suspended, upon approval of the city’s tourism commission.
Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel informed the media that the tourism commission would host a special called meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the suspension of the restaurant and transient taxes.
“There was five or six restaurant owners in there and you heard just a sigh of relief when they decided to do it, so it’s a phenomenal thing,” Brock said. "When they finally decided to do it, I got goosebumps, because when you approach a government organization, and you say ‘we don’t think we can pay taxes’ basically is what you’re saying, and they’re like, ‘okay, let’s suspend them for a little bit,’ I mean how do you not win in that? It’s huge.”
During the meeting, Sams announced the city’s spring cleanup schedule. The city will conduct a curbside residential only spring cleanup the weeks of April 13-17 and the week of April 20-24 in the city of limits of Corbin. Citizens will also be permitted to drop off loads at the Public Works garage located on 50 Miller Lane from 8 a.m - 2:30 p.m. during that time. Tires, chemicals and paints of any kind will not be picked up during this time.
The city also received a plaque designating Corbin as a Tree City USA. Joey Hampton and members of the city’s tree board presented the plaque to the city council.
In other city commission news, the city commission:
-Were scheduled to read the bids for the Gordon Hill Sidewalk Project. However, the city did not receive any bids for the project. Sams said he would contact the state to discuss available options to the city moving forward concerning the project.
-Approved the design plan from DECO Architects for the upcoming Miller Park Project. The council also approved Mayor Razmus to sign any and all documents relating to the project, including approving plans, construction projects, and any other related documents.
-Approved a resolution requesting that the KY Economic Development Finance Authority adopt a resolution providing for the issuance of revenue bonds to be loaned to Christian Care Communities.
-Approved a resolution supporting House Bill 484, which calls for a reorganization to the Kentucky Retirement Systems and their board by creating a nine person county employees retirement system board of trustees whose sole responsibility is the management of county employee’s retirement system.
-Approved a resolution allowing the city to apply for a grant through the FHWA Recreational Trails Program. Sams said the grant would be used for a walking trail around the Corbin Civic Center. The grant would cover 80% of the project’s cost, the project is estimated to cost $96,178.
-Approved the reappointing of Ish Patel and Jeannie Hensley to the Corbin Tourism Commission. Both terms are set to expire March 31, 2023.
-Approved the hiring of GRW Engineers to assist the city in applying for a build grant that would help fund the city’s Highway 25-W/727 project.
“[The] 25-W reconstruction project was announced in 2012, it has languished, it’s now 2020,” said Corbin City Mayor Suzie Razmus announcing the proposal. “It has slowed economic development on our only exit in the city limits of Corbin. It has had increasing traffic counts, lots of accidents, and we have a hospital that’s getting ready to do a remodel, and it’s already the busiest ER between Lexington and Knoxville, and with their improvements it’s only going to get busier.”
Razmus said she met with local leaders, as well as state leaders who felt the project would be a viable candidate for the grant.
“It’s a 80/20 grant. 80 percent federal, 20 percentstate,” said Razmus.
The projected $20 million project would see improvements on Highway 25-W from Corbin’s Bypass to 727. It also includes a second phase that would include a planning design for a potential new road.
