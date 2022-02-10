CORBIN - The Corbin School district is making a global impact to end world hunger in partnership with the World Food Program (WFP).
During the month of January, Corbin students participated in an activity called Freerice, a website and mobile app that allows players to donate rice to families in need by playing a multiple-choice quiz game. For every question a person answers correctly, the WFP donates 10 grains of rice.
Freerice’s website states private sponsors match the rice grain donations, triggering a financial payment to the WFP. That money is then placed into a pot of “greatest needs” to support WFP’s response to ongoing emergencies in Haiti, Syria, South Sudan and other places. The organization says that 100 percent of the money raised goes toward WFP’s missions and that Freerice does not earn or keep any money it raises.
Freerice says its raised 214 billion grains of rice through its program since 2010, which is the cash equivalent of $1.5 million, its website states.
“I love how this is a win-win for both our students by gaining new vocabulary knowledge, and then again globally to support those in need all over the world,” said Corbin’s Gifted and Talented Service Provider Lora Jones in a press release.
According to the press release, Corbin’s gifted and talented students in fourth through eighth grades participated in the activity, establishing a friendly competition between the elementary and middle schools. Through the competition, Corbin Elementary School students were able to raise 116,830 grains of rice. Participating Corbin Middle School students managed to raise 237,620 grains of rice, bringing the collective total to more than 350,000 grains of rice to be donated to those in need.
“This far exceeded my expectations,” said Jones. “ The students were all in, and enjoyed keeping track of our daily progress.”
Top earners at Corbin Elementary School include Makena Myatt, Ryker Davidson, and Steven Fairhurst. Logan Partin, Landon Cameron, Cameron Smith and Eli Skeen were Corbin Middle School’s top rice earners.
“Congratulations to these students in their efforts to make a positive difference in the fight against world hunger,” reads the press release.
The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) is the 2020 Nobel Prize Laureate. They are the largest humanitarian organization, delivering lifesaving food assistance to those in greatest need. Each year, 100 million people receive WFP assistance in 80+ countries around the world. To learn more about WFP or Freerice, visit Freerice.com.
