CORBIN — 2020 Rogers Scholar Melanie McWilliams donated face masks for 65 families at Baptist Housing in Corbin for her community service project.
The Corbin High School student made and purchased face masks for families living there in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This project was important to me because I think that this is a time when the community needs the most help,” she said. “I believe that the donation of face masks helps the Baptist Housing residents stay safe, healthy, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
Rogers Scholar press release.
