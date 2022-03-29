CORBIN — Mary Weddle Hines Field dedication took place Sunday at the Corbin High School Softball Complex.
Corbin’s own baseball/softball legend, Mary Weddle Hines, passed away at the age of 87 on October 31.
In 1953, Hines began playing professional fast pitch softball for the Phoenix Arizona Queens.
Then, in 1954, with the nickname “Giggles,” Hines played for the Fort Wayne Daisies as part of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League.
After the league ended, Hines continued to play softball until she was 68 years old, as well as helped coach Little League, middle school and high school softball until she was 75 years old.
In 2018, Hines was inducted into the KY Prep Softball Hall of Fame for her many accomplishments. The following year, Hines was honored during the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo’s annual TRISPY Awards, being given the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
