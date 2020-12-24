CORBIN — The Corbin High School boys varsity soccer team was recognized during Monday evening’s Corbin City Commission meeting, as Mayor Suzie Razmus commissioned the 2020 team as a Corbin Colonel.
The team recently finished the best season in program history competing in the state's final four for the first time.
“We just want to give you all many thanks for all of your hard work because the city of Corbin is extremely proud of you all and we look forward to the future for you,” said Razmus.
The team’s head coach, Armando Cima, who was recently named the KHSAA Boys Soccer Coach of the Year for a small school, was also commissioned a Corbin Colonel Monday.
“Coach Cima, without him, we wouldn’t have a soccer program in the city of Corbin. I’m telling you, he has given so much of his life for this sport since 1992,” Razmus said, later addressing the team saying, "I know all of you guys have been with him from the very beginning, and I know you’re very blessed to have him as a coach.”
Coach Cima thanked Mayor Razmus and the rest of the commission. He said that while he gets a lot of credit for the team’s success, there was a lot of work that was put in by a lot of people, including those who came before him in helping bring soccer to the city of Corbin.
“We’re well on our way to where we want to be,” said Cima.
The Commission later appointed and reappointed several members to various city boards, with the first being the city’s tree board.
Before doing so however, Razmus said it was difficult to find people to be on the tree board and that the city wanted the board to have an arborist as a member. As a result, the commission passed a motion instructing the city attorney to amend the tree board’s ordinance to remove the requirement that members must be a resident of the city of Corbin.
“I don’t know why it matters so much,” commented Commissioner Trent Knuckles when discussing the board's appointees. “If somebody just lives around Corbin, if they care about the city and they want to be on the tree board, I think that’s enough.”
The Commission reappointed Cindy Finneseth to the tree board. It also appointed John Babb and Paige Pennington. All three were appointed to three-year terms.
Thor Bahrman was reappointed to the airport board for a four-year term. Adam Towe was appointed to a four-year term on the Board of Adjustments and Variance. Towe will replace Bob Croley, who wanted to step down after his term expired in May.
The Commission reappointed Dallas Eubanks to a three-year term on the Corbin Industrial Development Commission, and reappointed Kristin Smith to a three-year term on the city’s Tourism Commission.Terry Skinner, and Henry Heaberlin were reappointed to four-year terms on the Corbin Planning Commission.
The City Commission reappointed Ron Herd, Bruce Carpenter, Heather Barrineau, Trent Knuckles and Andrew Pennington for one-year terms on the Economic Development Commission.
Similar to the Knox County’s Fiscal Court’s resolution last week, the commission approved resolution 10-2020, which urges the Kentucky General Assembly to enact legislation that increases transportation funding and modernizes Kentucky’s road funding formula.
According to the resolution city spending on city streets increased 35 percent between the fiscal years 2010-2019, while state and federal funding dropped nearly 24 percent.
The motor-fuel tax revenues collected in the 2020 fiscal year were 16 percent less than the most collected in the 2014 fiscal year, and are the only potion of the road fund provided to local governments for the maintenance of city streets.
The state has not changed its motor-fuel tax since 2015, and the road funding formulas that determine how motor-fuels tax revenues are allocated to cities and counties have not changed in almost 50 years.
In other city commission business, the commission:
- Approved a motion accept the city’s audit as presented by Wallace Smallwood.
Smallwood informed the commission that while the general fund was down a little, it was expected given the pandemic and planned spending by the city. He said he didn’t expect the downward turn to become a trend.
“We didn’t cut any services, even though COVID was there,” Razmus said after Smallwood’s presentation. “We were in a good position. We had good money in the bank,” she continued. “We were able to take care of our people, and take care of our departments and our employees.”
The Times-Tribune will request a copy of the audit once it is available to the press.
- Approved a refund request from Donna Walker for garbage collections in the amount to $40, and a refund request from David Goins in the amount of $127.63 for 2020 property taxes. Goins was eligible for homestead.
- Approved the resignation of John Babb from the Corbin Fire Department.
- Approved a contract with Wes Finley for building inspection services.
Finley’s contract is month-to-month while the city’s Building Inspector/ Code Enforcement Officer Allen Benfield gets certified.
- Approved changing Tori Mouser from part time to full-time status in the city clerk’s office.
