Corbin seventh grade boys basketball team named Corbin Colonels in monthly city commission meeting

CORBIN - There was plenty of praise and recognition to be found during the Corbin City Commission meeting Monday evening, as the Corbin Middle School’s seventh-grade boys basketball team was honored as Corbin Colonels in commemoration of their recent state championship.
Mayor Suzie Razmus said she was proud of the Redhound squad, who defeated Clay County 38-18 earlier this month to claim state supremacy. This year’s championship win marked Corbin Middle’s Schools first basketball state title since the sixth grade team won state back in 2013.
Corbin’s Fire Department also received praise Monday evening in the form of a letter of appreciation from Kentucky Emergency Management’s Post 9 Area Manager Jerry Rains. In his letter, Rains thanked CFD for their willingness to deploy and assist areas in Jackson and Clay Counties following the recent bouts of ice, snow, and historic flooding seen in the region.
“Your department and personnel answered the call and performed an amazing mission,” Rains wrote. “Due to the actions of your department and others, countless lives were spared from further hardship and possible death.”
“We could not have completed this mission without your assistance,” Rains continued commending the department. “The citizens of Corbin and all of the Commonwealth should be proud of your department’s actions during the time of need, they are true public servants,” he later added.
Razmus and Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams echoed Rains’ comments thanking all of Corbin’s first responders, as well as the city’s public works and road departments.
Later in the meeting, the commission approved a bid from Triple Crown Concrete in the amount $108,800 for the Gordon Hill sidewalk project. The bid includes the removal and replacement of concrete sidewalks for $79,800; traffic control with automated lights for $24,000; and the lowering of sidewalks for $5,000.
The bid does not include work being done on the retaining walls located on Gordon Hill, but did mention that work on relocating those walls would be negotiated by both parties at a later date. The city previously received $138,786 to help in funding the project. Sams said some of that money could come into play when paying for work on the retaining walls.
The commission also approved County Attorney Bob Hammons to draft a license agreement between the city and Jim Brusso, the owner of Sweeties Ice Cream. The license would cost $100 and is similar to license agreements between the city and other downtown restaurants.
Brusso spoke before the commission asking for permission to close off 32 feet of an alley located behind 315 North Main Street and 107 North Depot Street, which runs along the Sweeties property. Brusso said the area would be used to add additional seating for the summer season, and would include six to eight picnic tables.
The license agreement would see that Brusso not install anything permeant on that stretch of alley way, and that the license could be revoked by the city at any time. The license will be approved and finalized by the commission at a later date.
Kristina Balla, general manager of the Corbin Arena, later shared with the commission the success of this past weekend’s concerts. The Arena hosted the bands Winger, Firehouse, and the Bullet Boys on Friday and country-rap artist Ryan Upchurch on Saturday. Balla later announced via Facebook that ticket demands for Upchurch’s show were in such high demand, he and the Arena had agreed to add another show for April 10. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning March 23 at 10 a.m.
Balla said the upcoming 13th Region basketball tournament being held at the Arena next week would look a little different from previous years. Balla said this year’s tournament would not feature general admission, as seating capacity will likely be capped at 2,500. Also scraped are student sections and school band sections. Balla added that Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) would be attending next week’s tournament to cover the action.
In other city commission business:
- The commission approved a motion permitting the city to apply for a grant through the Department of Local Government’s Recreational Trails Program. The city received funding through the grant last year to help in installing a walking trail around the athletic fields at the Corbin Civic Center on Gordon Hill, but ultimately opted out from receiving the funding as it would not cover enough of the project’s cost.
- The commission approved a motion authorizing Sams to receive bids for a project that would see old light polls taken from Miller Park installed at the Civic Center’s soccer fields.
- The commission approved a motion allowing Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick to advertise job openings within the police department. Hedrick said his department currently had two officers who have applied for jobs at two other agencies, and one officer who has been called to military active duty until the end of next year.
- The commission approved a letter be drafted by Tourism Director/Downtown Manager Maggy Kriebel and City Collector Skye Estep reminding restaurants that they were responsible for paying the city restaurant taxes even when delivery services like Door Dash were utilized. Estep said some restaurants were confused in thinking the delivery services were responsible for paying the tax, but added that Kentucky State law says otherwise.
