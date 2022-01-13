Corbin sees success in 2021 with passing of annex legislation, hosting SOAR Summit, and more

CORBIN - 2021 was a year of resiliency and progress for the City of Corbin. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the city was able to utilize grant funding to provide for its citizens, host the largest SOAR Summit in the event’s history, welcome more guests to the Corbin Arena than any previous year and more.
“Our city is blessed with dedicated and hard working individuals who want to see Corbin prosper,” Mayor Suzie Razmus wrote when asked for her thoughts on last year. “Because of them, we had a very busy and successful 2021 with goals set, advanced and completed!”
In Mayor Razmus’ opinion, one of the biggest accomplishments for Corbin in 2021 was the passing of Senate Bill 274, which establishes procedures for cities wholly contained within two counties to annex territory in an additional county, essentially allowing Corbin to annex those in Laurel County who wish to be part of the city on a voluntary basis.
The bill comes after years of contention between the cities of Corbin and London over property located in southern Laurel County near Exit 29. The bill was introduced as litigation between the two cities was being played out in Laurel County Circuit Court. The City of Corbin filed the lawsuit after the City of London had approved annexation ordinances, claiming London hadn’t followed state annexation laws. The litigation is still pending in court.
But even with the future of the case still up in the air, Razmus still considers SB-274 a success for Corbin, calling its passing huge for the city. Both Razmus and Corbin Tourism Executive Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen consider Corbin hosting this year’s SOAR Summit a major success, as well.
Held in a different city for the first time since its inception, the 2021 SOAR Summit was hosted by Corbin in October and brought with it over 1,400 visitors, said Monhollen. She said of those 1,400 visitors, 39 percent attended the event for the first time, which also featured over 100 exhibitors and 33 of the 54 ARC communities represented.
“That was a huge accomplishment for the city and brought, I thought, a lot of recognition to the city,” Monhollen said, adding that she had already began preparing a Request for Proposal (RFP) in an effort to have Corbin host this year’s Summit. She said last year’s event has already opened the door for more opportunities for the city, including it hosting conferences for the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society and the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus later this year.
“As far as a landscape from a tourism perspective, I am excited about being more involved in the conference and convention industry,” she said, noting how conferences draw in visitors, which help stimulate local economies. “From a downtown perspective, I am excited to continue to see our businesses thrive, survive and grow,” she added, also saying she has always had the goal of increasing entertainment and retail establishments in the downtown area, which has already undergone a transformation over the last few years.
Speaking of downtown Corbin, Monhollen considers the fact the city has no commercial rental space available another success, as it speaks to the trust local business owners and entrepreneurs have in the city and its potential for growth. Monhollen said the only spaces not currently being rented are under construction and being renovated.
The work being put into downtown Corbin is also exemplified by the tourism board and Monhollen receiving two $100,000 grants and a $250,000 corporate sponsorship from Hometown Bank to be used in building a farmers market pavilion. The final plans for the pavilion’s design were recently completed and the commission is starting the beginning process of bidding the project out. Officials are hopeful the pavilion will be completed sometime this year.
Likewise, Mayor Razmus also considers the completion of the Gordon Hill sidewalk project and the awarding of a grant to install a roundabout on KY-727 and a sidewalk addition on Master Street as successes, as well as the completion of the city’s bike and pedestrian plan for the east side of Corbin.
“Which we can now use it to apply for more grants,” Razmus said on the bike and pedestrian plan. “We modernized our trash collection with new 95 gallon trash cans for our homes and we continue the impactful #KeepCorbinClean initiative with our litter truck,” she added when thinking back to last year. “We blew the doors off at the Arena, shattering all records for the facility,” she continued.
Looking ahead, Razmus said there would be challenges facing the city.
“The double edged sword of growth!” she wrote. “I’m sure that expanding our city limits will come with unique challenges in addition to exciting opportunities,” Razmus said, noting affordable housing as specific challenge facing the city. “Also, continuing to stay a growth minded, vibrant community in the face of COVID will keep us on our toes! But I know we will ultimately succeed.”
When thinking about what all is in store for Corbin this year, Razmus said she was excited for lighting to be installed around the city’s soccer fields and the completion of a community softball field at Rotary Park. Mayor Razmus also said she was also excited for the completion of the Cumberland Run, a horse racing track currently under construction located on the Corbin bypass. Razmus said an official ribbon cutting for the venue would be held later this month. Lastly, Razmus said she was also excited for the $15 million BUILD Grant funded project on US 25W to get underway, as well.
“We have a lot to look forward to in 2022,” she said.
