CORBIN — Corbin Independent Schools will continue to follow CDC quarantine guidelines for those within the district who have tested positive or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Corbin Board of Education met on Thursday where board members discussed whether or not a COVID-19 quarantine policy should be created.
“To this point, we actually haven’t had a written policy,” said Board Chair Kim Croley. “KSBA (Kentucky School Boards Association) kind of told us not to do that because things change so much. I talked to several board members, talked to Mr. (David) Cox — you know, if you make a policy, the way all these guidelines are changing, we could end up getting caught in the middle of something that could actually cause us more problems than not. If we just continue to use the CDC guidelines as they come out, as our kind of road map, but recognizing there might be specific needs for a particular person and allowing the superintendent to take those into account, I don’t know that we need a written policy.”
“Every individual case is different as far as how they were exposed or what their situation is,” said Board Vice Chair Todd Childers. “I think you (Cox) have done a good job and I think we continue to let the superintendent have discretion in this area.”
Board members were all in agreement that it was unnecessary to create a written policy but would continue following guidelines set forth by the CDC as they are made. Board members also agreed that Superintendent David Cox should also be allowed to continue enforcing quarantine guidelines on a case by case basis for certain individuals if need be.
Cox also reported to the board that a recent Times-Tribune article about the district’s newest addition of a Career Skills Center has potentially helped the district to secure additional funding for the program.
The Career Skills Center is to be located on the campus of Corbin High School with direct access to both the local Corbin Area Technology Center (ATC) and Corbin High School. The program will focus on traditional construction trades not offered by local technology centers such as plumbing and HVAC.
The construction of the building will take approximately 10-12 months once ground is broken. Cox also noted there is still a good bit of approval work to be done with the Kentucky Department of Education before construction can begin.
Cox previously reported to the Times-Tribune that Corbin Independent Schools received a planning grant from KDE which allowed district administration to visit others schools in the state with similar programs but the district was unable to secure funding from state sources to help with the construction of the new building.
Cox said a representative with Lowe’s Track to the Trades grant program reached out to him about grant funding that could potentially help the start up of the program, as well as the program's future.
“They provide substantial grant monies to programs who are focusing on the trades,” Cox said of the Lowe’s Track to the Trades grant program.
Cox said he and other district administration have a meeting with representatives from the Lowe’s Track to the Trades program to find out more and learn how to apply for the grant program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.