CORBIN — “The best way to educate students is to have them in school,” said Corbin Independent Schools Superintendent Dave Cox. “The reality is, what it is, right now.”
Cox recommended adhering to Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation of beginning in-person classes on September 28. This came during a Thursday night board meeting that was streamed for guests to watch.
Cox’s recommendation stemmed from one Beshear made on August 10. The next scheduled recommendation to come from Gov. Beshear and health officials is set for September 25 as that’s when the current recommendation is set to expire.
“Our recommendation today is that schools wait to begin in-person classes until Sept. 28,” said Gov. Beshear in an August 10 press release. “Let’s face it, we’re trying really hard and we’ve taken good steps. Masks are working. But we do not have control over this virus. And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control of this virus, it’s not the right thing to do for these kids, it’s not the right thing to do for their faculty and it’s not the right thing to do as Governor.”
Cox and the board members felt this decision was best for multiple reasons.
“Since we’re starting late anyway, that’s only 12 instructional days until the governor’s going to make his recommendation,” Cox said. “Since we are live streaming from every classroom this year, which is a brand new endeavor for us that we’ve spent a lot of money on to make it much better than last year.”
Board Vice Chair Todd Childers agreed adding that the 12 days makes for a nice trial run.
“We’re in better shape now than I thought we would be three months ago,” Cox said. “As of right now we’re in really good shape.”
Board member Carcille Burchette said she appreciated the paperwork Cox sent out to parents.
Cox explained that until then they will begin bringing in targeted small groups for two hours time frames everyday up to 15 percent capacity per school building.
“While we will have some in-person stuff going on it will be far below what true capacity would be,” said Cox.
The small groups will begin August 31 and on September 9 true school will start but it will be virtual.
“If everything goes the way we hope it does, we plan on starting back with in-person classes on the 28th,” added Cox. “And parents will have the three options that we’ve talked about—in-person all five days, hybrid, or all virtual.”
A guest watching the live stream board meeting asked what would have to change, within the 12 extra days, to allow in-person education to take place.
Board Chair Kim Croley gave her personal opinion:
“People of the community would have to follow healthy at home and healthy at work guidelines to reduce the number of new positive cases,” she said.
She added that some age groups have a harder time do these things, noting a lot can be leaned from the colleges.
Cox and Croley both noted that things are changing daily.
Governor Beshear said the decision was driven by four factors: Kentucky’s cases being near a peak, an increase in infection rates among children across the U.S., the experience of school districts in other states and families continuing to travel to hotspots for vacations against the advice of health officials.
“I think what all of the health care specialists said when we talked about reopening, is we need to be looking at a decline. In other words, we need to get our positive rate down,” Beshear said. “On top of that, what we’re seeing are more outbreaks and more infections in kids. The two hardest things I do every day is read the deaths and the number of kids infected under 5. And it’s not just kids under 5. We’re having record numbers of children that are infected, and it shows this infection spreads to them when we still don’t know the long-term impact. What we do know is children have a harder time social distancing. And we can’t put a whole bunch of them in a classroom with a teacher right now. Other states that have tried to open this new school year are now having to close. We don’t want to start and stop. That may be more difficult on our children.”
Cox said Corbin is a unique district in offering three options.
“Nobody wants to get back to school more than myself and my staff, we’re doing the best that we can to do that. That’s everybody’s goal,” he said. “We’re not going to achieve perfection you can’t make everyone happy.”
The board entered into an executive session regarding litigation and superintendent evaluations which will be posted on the schools website.
In other Corbin Board of Education business:
- Staff gave a report on child care that has been offered since June 15 in the preschool, primary and elementary schools. They are constantly working to make changes as the changes are handed down from the state.
- Football Coach Tom Greer updated the board on the KHSAA Board of Control’s 16 to 2 vote to go ahead with fall sports.
- The board passed a motion to allow employee emergency days in regards to COVID based on superintendent discretion.
