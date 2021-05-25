CORBIN—The Corbin Independent School District will be offering nearly 80 students a “do-over” year for 2021-22 after the Corbin Board of Education approved Senate Bill 128 during Thursday’s special called meeting.
In March, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law, a bill that created the Supplemental School Year Program, an emergency legislation allows any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken. SB 128 specifically states that the supplemental year is for students to re-take or supplement courses previously taken during the 2020-2021 year, not to simply gain an additional year in the public school system to explore new coursework.
The district had 79 students throughout the district send in requests to participate in the supplemental school year program before the May 1 deadline.
Superintendent Dave Cox said 27 of those students were at the primary school, which is kindergarten through third-graders, while the elementary school had the smallest number of requests. Corbin High School had 32 students to send in a request to participate in the do-over, with the largest number of students being in 10th-grade.
Cox noted that information coming in from the KHSAA and KDE has been “hazy.”
“We’ve been receiving information from KHSAA and KDE about potential issues with Division I athletes,” Cox said.
To help parents better understand and to avoid any confusion, the board agreed to allow the superintendent to send out information to all 79 of those students to ensure they are making an informed decision. The document will also include a waiver that parents will need to sign and return to the child's school.
“We’ll send that out to every student, not just (grades) nine through 12 because it could affect a kid in the third grade,” Cox said. “Their parents need to know if their child turns 19 prior to August 1st their senior year, they may not be eligible to play high school sports. We just want to be sure they have all the information.”
